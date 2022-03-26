Chloe Chambers Joins Jamie Chadwick at Jenner Racing

Founded by Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, Jenner Racing will join the grid for W Series’ 2022 season. The American team will make its debut in Miami at the championship’s opening race.

Two-time W Series World Champion Jamie Chadwick announced she would be driving for the team in February, coming back into the sport after insufficient funding for a seat in Formula 3 or Formula 2. Jenner Racing has now announced that new driver Chloe Chambers will race alongside Chadwick during W Series’ third season.

17-year-old Chloe Chambers impressed Race Director Dave Ryan and his W Series’ team during pre-season tests at the Inde Motorsports Ranch, Arizona, USA, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Chambers is one of five new faces to race this season, after making her US F4 Championship debut in 2021.

Her racing career started when she was just eight years old, displaying her potential when winning multiple national titles. As she prepares for her debut in Miami, Chambers will join 16 other drivers competing in eight races.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is Jenner Racing’s Team Principal, aims to create a platform for women in motorsport so they have a chance to succeed.

“I’m delighted to be able to confirm the Jenner Racing Team’s formidable driver line-up for the 2022 W Series season. As a two-time W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick needs no introduction, and she will be joined by Chloe Chambers – one of the most promising female-racing talents in the world”. Jenner explained.

“In the short time we have already spent working together, I have been blown away by both drivers’ professionalism, skill, determination, and calmness under pressure.”