IMSA

CORE Autosport Target Repeat Sebring Victory

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: CORE Autosport

Following a third-place finish at Daytona, CORE Autosports aims to defend its Sebring crown, having won by more than 2.5 seconds last year with drivers Jon Bennett, Colin Braun, and George Kurtz.

The same trio will once again be behind the wheel of the #54 CrowdStrike/Flex-Box Ligier JS P320 for this year’s running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring. The CORE team currently has eight podium finishes and four wins at the track to their record.

Jon Bennett Credit: IMSA Photo Shelter

Despite being half the distance of the prior race, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Sebring is just as, if not more, challenging for both cars and drivers. The track was originally paved in the 1950s, so time and repairs have resulted in a bumpy and rough surface for race cars.

Sebring not only features less lighting than Daytona, but it also lacks Daytona’s banking. Without the long banks, drivers will find little to no take to take a quick breather or perform easy, high-speed overtakes.

Bennett commented on these struggles, “The bumpy nature of the Sebring circuit can certainly grind away at the physical aspect of going fast and maintaining focus during long stints. Inmany ways, this race requires a similar effort to a 24-hour race.”

Share
17 posts

About author
Hi, I'm Seth and I am an amateur racer/driver. I love Miatas and anything auto racing-related.
Articles
Related posts
IMSA

LMP2 Team Era Motorsports Hoping for Redemption at Sebring

By
1 Mins read
LMP2 entry Era Motorsports is looking for redemption at Sebring after late race failure at Daytona in January.
IMSA

Four BMW M4 GT3 Entries for Twelve Hours of Sebring

By
1 Mins read
BMW M Motorsports will have four of their new M4 GT3s between three teams in the Twelve Hours of Sebring field this weekend.
IMSA

Wright Motorsports Seeks Continued Sebring Sucess Following Daytona Win

By
1 Mins read
Ahead of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, Porsche customer team Wright Motorsports speaks about Rolex 24 win and how they are ready for continued success.