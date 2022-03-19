Ferrari Seeking Continued Sucess at Sebring

Ferrari currently holds 12 overall and 37 class victories at the challenging Sebring International Raceway. The Marque of the Prancing Horse will have three cars entered between both GTD classes at this weekend’s Twelve Hours of Sebring. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Jacky Ickx and Mario Andretti piloting a Ferrari 312 to win at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, a fact made more special by Ickx being selected as Grand Marshal for this year’s event.

Ferrari’s sole GTD Pro entry is held by the #62 Risi Competizione 488 GT3 Evo with Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, and Edward Cheever III behind the wheel. Serra and Rigon, along with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, placed second at the season opener at Daytona in January. Cheever has his own endurance experience, having raced the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2018 and in the 2019 FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring.

“We have a great deal of history at Sebring, including three victories,” said Risi team principal, Giuseppe Risi, “Returning to a track we have experienced much success over the years certainly gets everyone excited. It will be a big weekend with the WEC (World Endurance Championship) teams competing on Friday and our 12-hour race on Saturday.”

Credit: IMSA Photo Shelter

GTD will feature two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos, the #21 AF Corse and the #47 Cetilar Racing cars. AF Corse’s entry will be piloted by Simon Mann, Luis Perez Companc, and Toni Vilander. The trio, along with Nicklas Nielsen, placed fourth at the Rolex 24 at Daytona earlier this year.



Mann and Vilander will be racing in both the Twelve Hours of Sebring and the WEC race this weekend. Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, and Antonio Fuoco will all co-drive the #47 car this weekend in the Twelve Hours.

The Italian manufacturer has seen such greats as Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Mario Andretti, and Jacky Ickx race for them at Sebring over the years. Ferrari tallied four class victories between 2007 and 2011 at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.



Christina Nielsen, Jeff Segal, and Alessandro Balzan won most recently for Ferrari in 2016 on the way to Nielsen and Balzan securing a historic IMSA championship.