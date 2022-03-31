Formula 1 Reveals Las Vegas Grand Prix – Starting in 2023

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship has revealed the newest circuit that is due to appear on the season calendar, this time being held in the streets of Las Vegas. Formula 1 has been racing at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for over ten years now, and will see the first ever Miami Grand Prix held this year; but the latest addition to the calendar sees the sport continue to grow in the US.

The event will take place on a Saturday night (local time) in November “on the famous Las Vegas Strip with the track sweeping past some of the world’s most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos.”

Formula 1 also claims that the circuit will feature fourteen corners, including a chicane and some high-speed corners. The track is 3.8 miles in length, as it travels around the streets of Las Vegas, and can see drivers reaching top speeds of over 212 miles per hour. The Saturday-night event will be 50 laps in length.

Stefano Domenicali – “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1”

CEO and president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, said that a third US Grand Prix proves the amount of growth the sport has seen in recent years.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.”

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners,” the Italian concluded.

Greg Maffei – Las Vegas and F1 is the “perfect marriage of speed and glamour”

Current CEO and president of Liberty Media (owners of Formula 1), Greg Maffei, said that the addition of a Las Vegas Grand Prix will take Formula 1 to the “next level”.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour. Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation,” the boss states.

“We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

Steve Hill – Las Vegas to become “one of the most iconic racetracks in the world”

“We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority).

“Spectators will experience the unrivaled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world.”

“Formula 1 and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth,” the CEO explained.

With the total number of races starting to rapidly climb, fans of Formula 1 have many races and never-before-seen venues to look forward to, as the sport continues to grow bigger than ever before.