Jackie Chan DC Racing to Join IMSA for 2023

Following eight years of success in prototype racing internationally, Jackie Chan DC Racing plans to launch an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program starting with the 2023 season.

With previous experience and success in the WEC, ELMS, AsLMS, and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Jackie Chan DC Racing are excited to extend their reach as a full-time IMSA entrant. First formed in 2015, the team is headed by Chinese-American David Cheng and international celebrity Jackie Chan and saw a series of significant results early on.

At the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans, the team managed an impressive second place overall finish will a dramatic 1-2 team LMP2 class finish. In 2018 the team was able to secure LMP2 and LMP3 class championships in the Asian Le Mans Series. After a pause in competition efforts in the wake of 2020, the team is excited and committed to an IMSA debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The team is currently in the final stages of planning for a state-of-the-art headquarters based somewhere on the west coast.

“Obviously there is a ton of excitement surrounding IMSA GTP, but if you step back and look at the robust size and deep levels of talent in this paddock through all of the classes, it is really impressive. It makes for a very attractive package, both for sponsor partners and for potential clients,” Cheng stated.

“We had to step away from the sport in 2020, but we’ve spent the time exploring opportunities to compete and I’m thrilled to be making this full-time move to compete in IMSA. By establishing a new base here in North America, we can build our business and offer a tremendous experience to our customers.”

Jackie Chan DC Racing Podium at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans Credit: Jackie Chan DC Racing

Aside from and in addition to physical infrastructure, Cheng is committed to active engagement when it comes to team building as well as building on well-established talent and relationships for peak performance. The team has also aligned themselves with the Circuit of the Northwest, with hopes of a mutually beneficial partnership to help the track realize its full vision. Further details are expected in the near future.