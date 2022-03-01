JR III Racing add Dakota Dickerson for Sebring 12 Hours

The 12 Hours of Sebring marks JR III Racing’s first endurance event of the 2022 season. The team has chosen to field Ari Balogh and Garett Grist alongside IMSA Champion Dakota Dickerson in their No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320. The 25-year-old Dickerson was crowned champion of the IMSA Prototype Challenge last season with a victory at Watkins Glen and five consecutive podium finishes. He is also an F3 Americas and F4 United States Championship winner.

Dickerson is no stranger to the LMP3 world, having started 17 races with the JS P320. He has high hopes for the team at Sebring saying, “Being familiar with the Ligier as well as competing against the team, it was an easy yes because I know the quality of the car and the pace are top-notch. Our test together went very well and working with Ari (Balogh), Garett (Grist), and the crew came naturally. My goal is to perform and hopefully help bring the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier to victory circle.”

Credit: JR III Racing/Sunday Group Management

The 12 Hours of Sebring is only the team’s second endurance event and third ever IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship event. Although that is not to say that anyone should consider their lack of experience as a handicap. The team placed second in their first endurance race at the 2021 finale, Petit Le Mans. At the time it was Balogh, Grist, and Spencer Pigot behind the wheel for ten hours of racing.