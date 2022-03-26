Last-lap sneak earns Zane Smith XPEL 225 victory

Bulky NASCAR Camping World Trucks on the twists and turns of Circuit of the Americas? What could go wrong?

For Zane Smith, not a whole lot. He won the first two stages of Saturday’s XPEL 225 and snuck by overtime contact involving leaders Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, and Stewart Friesen to win his second race of the season.

Xfinity Series rookie and 2020 Truck champion Sheldon Creed won the pole, but never had a chance as his #20 truck was plagued by mechanical issues throughout the weekend: a fuel pump change dropped him to the rear for the green flag, and he had worked his way up to the top ten in two laps before a transmission failure resulted in retirement. He is just the third pole-sitter in Truck Series history to finish last after Rich Bickle at Colorado 1996 and David Reutimann at Homestead 2005. With Creed out of the picture, the lead was held by Cup Series regulars as Bowman led the opening lap before Busch claimed it. Although Busch led much of the first stage, he and much of the field pitted before its conclusion which cycled the top spot to Smith. Smith, whose Front Row Motorsports team won the inaugural Truck race at COTA with Todd Gilliland in 2021, claimed the stage victory ahead of Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Christian Eckes, Busch, and Parker Kligerman.

Dean Thompson‘s truck lost power shortly after Stage #2 began to produce the first race-related caution. Over the ensuing laps, multiple drivers spun or went off course, which culminated in another yellow flag for Chase Purdy spinning Matt Crafton through the gravel. Crafton retaliated later in the stage while Smith spun John Hunter Nemechek for the lead and eventual stage win. Rhodes, Kraus, Chandler Smith, DiBenedetto, Friesen, Carson Hocevar, Hill, and Kligerman followed.

Hailie Deegan‘s difficult month—which consisted of a crash at Las Vegas, a power steering failure in the Mint 400, and a ghastly fire at Atlanta—continued as her truck stopped twice on lap 29 for the next caution. DiBenedetto was the next victim four laps later when his rear end failed.

Another restart came with seven laps remaining as Busch led Hocevar, though Friesen quickly got by the latter. Bowman overtook Friesen for second two laps later. A clusters of spinners and Matt Jaskol‘s stopped vehicle activated overtime with three laps remaining.

Busch and Bowman comprised the front row to begin overtime, though they only completed half a circuit before the caution came out for Kaz Grala‘s beached truck. A second try saw Busch clear the field while Friesen got by Bowman, but Bowman attempted a move down Friesen and Busch’s inside that sent all three drivers wide and allowed Zane Smith to slip by for the lead. Busch, who had choice words about Bowman when he won the Cup race at Las Vegas, was approached by him following the race before telling media, “I felt like we deserved that one, but it doesn’t matter if you deserve it or not. It’s just a matter if you get it. You have to be the first one to the checkered flag to win these things and we just weren’t.”

“52 (Friesen) just turned left when I was inside of him and put us at an angle where neither one of us way [sic] going to make the corner,” Bowman tweeted (followed by a pair of replies correcting the grammatical error).

As Bowman fought with Nemechek for second, Smith ran off with the victory. It is the fifth of his career and first on a road course.

Race results