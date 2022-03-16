LMP2 Team Era Motorsports Hoping for Redemption at Sebring

Era Motorsports appeared to come out fighting at the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round this year, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, only for a gearbox issue to end the team’s race early in the final hour of running.

Drivers Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, and Kyle Tilley are looking not only for redemption following the Daytona heartbreak but also continued success following a second-place finish last year at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

It was the team’s amateur-rated driver, Merriman, who set the #18 Oreca LMP2 car in third last year in qualifying. Following a race of demands and attrition, the team would leave with only the second step on the podium, feeling as though they had more left to give.

Ryan Dalziel Credit:IMSA Photo Shelter

The Twelve Hours of Sebring typically proves to be an exciting race for both drivers and fans. This is due to the challenge the circuit poses for drivers and the excitement spectators can expect while watching from the festive infield. Dalziel will be experiencing a home race as he lives just 90 miles north of the track in Winter Park.

“We are ready to bounce back at Sebring, literally. We had so much promise at Daytona with no result to show for it, so we are looking to get 2022 back on track,” Dalziel commented,

“We came up just a few seconds short of winning in 2021, so we have some unfinished business. The field is really tough, but we had a good test last month I feel we are in great shape.”