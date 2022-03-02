Maloney quickest for Trident on Day 1 of FIA F3 testing

Two rookies topped the times at the end of the first day of FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday.

Zane Maloney (Trident) and William Alatalo (Jenzer Motorsport) set the fastest times over the two sessions, ahead of Jak Crawford who moves from Hitech GP to Prema Racing for 2022.

The afternoon session brought quicker times in Sakhir, with the top six moving into the 1:47s after FIA Formula 2 testing rubbered the track in further.

The starting grid for the first round in Bahrain (18-20 March) should feature 30 drivers, but Day 1 of testing took place without Juan Manuel Correa, the American ironically sitting out the first on-track action of the year after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Drivers were slow to set representative times in the morning, as the field, including 15 first-year drivers, got accustomed to a circuit many of them will never have visited before.

The Bahrain International Circuit is new on the F3 calendar, but quick times came first through Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing), Isack Hadjar and Kaylen Frederick (Hitech).

Most of the movement happened in the midfield for the majority of the morning session, with Formula Regional Asian champion Arthur Leclerc (Prema) going top with a 1:48.005 in the final half-hour, ahead of Zane Maloney and Ushijima.

The morning was truncated by Carlin‘s Enzo Trulli suffering engine difficulties towards the end of the session, which meant the top ten after the first few hours of testing read: Leclerc, Maloney, Ushijima, Hadjar, Frederick, Alex Smolyar, William Alatalo, Franco Colapinto, Oliver Bearman and Roman Stanek.

AFTERNOON

Cooler temperatures in the afternoon brought lap times down into the 1:47s as half the field got to grips with new machinery.

Caio Collet was fastest in the opening exchanges, ahead of Ayrton Simmons for Charouz Racing System, before Gregoire Saucy (ART Grand Prix), Francesco Pizzi (Charouz) and Jak Crawford replaced them at the top.

Zane Maloney smashed into the 1:47s with a 1:47.614 in the final half-hour, the Barbadian driver ending the session on top, ahead of Alatalo and Crawford.

FIA F3 testing continues at 9am local time on Thursday, with the afternoon session starting at 2:30pm, identical to Friday’s.

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 1 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time/Gap Laps 1 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:48.005 10 2 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident +0.013s 8 3 31 Reece Ushijima JPN Van Amersfoort Racing +0.030s 16 4 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech GP +0.084s 12 5 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech GP +0.123s 14 6 11 Alexander Smolyar FIA MP Motorsport +0.139s 22 7 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport +0.179s 17 8 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing +0.179s 9 9 6 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing +0.313s 12 10 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident +0.510s 11 11 1 Jonny Edgar GBR Prema Racing +0.593s 8 12 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix +0.759s 15 13 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport +0.804s 25 14 24 Patrik Pasma FIN Jenzer Motorsport +0.819s 20 15 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System +0.838s 7 16 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport +0.873s 19 17 8 Gregoire Saucy FRA ART Grand Prix +0.898s 15 18 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing +0.938s 14 19 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin +0.946s 16 20 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport +1.031s 25 21 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin +1.069s 16 22 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing +1.110s 11 23 15 Ayrton Simmons GBR Charouz Racing System +1.113s 20 24 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing +1.212s 16 25 27 Brad Benavides USA Carlin +1.425s 16 26 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing +1.468s 12 27 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing +1.750s 13 28 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech GP +1.923s 14 29 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System +2.061s 7

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 1 PM