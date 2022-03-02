Formula 3

Maloney quickest for Trident on Day 1 of FIA F3 testing

By
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Two rookies topped the times at the end of the first day of FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday.

Zane Maloney (Trident) and William Alatalo (Jenzer Motorsport) set the fastest times over the two sessions, ahead of Jak Crawford who moves from Hitech GP to Prema Racing for 2022.

The afternoon session brought quicker times in Sakhir, with the top six moving into the 1:47s after FIA Formula 2 testing rubbered the track in further.

The starting grid for the first round in Bahrain (18-20 March) should feature 30 drivers, but Day 1 of testing took place without Juan Manuel Correa, the American ironically sitting out the first on-track action of the year after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Drivers were slow to set representative times in the morning, as the field, including 15 first-year drivers, got accustomed to a circuit many of them will never have visited before.

The Bahrain International Circuit is new on the F3 calendar, but quick times came first through Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing), Isack Hadjar and Kaylen Frederick (Hitech).

Most of the movement happened in the midfield for the majority of the morning session, with Formula Regional Asian champion Arthur Leclerc (Prema) going top with a 1:48.005 in the final half-hour, ahead of Zane Maloney and Ushijima.

The morning was truncated by Carlin‘s Enzo Trulli suffering engine difficulties towards the end of the session, which meant the top ten after the first few hours of testing read: Leclerc, Maloney, Ushijima, Hadjar, Frederick, Alex Smolyar, William Alatalo, Franco Colapinto, Oliver Bearman and Roman Stanek.

AFTERNOON

Cooler temperatures in the afternoon brought lap times down into the 1:47s as half the field got to grips with new machinery.

Caio Collet was fastest in the opening exchanges, ahead of Ayrton Simmons for Charouz Racing System, before Gregoire Saucy (ART Grand Prix), Francesco Pizzi (Charouz) and Jak Crawford replaced them at the top.

Zane Maloney smashed into the 1:47s with a 1:47.614 in the final half-hour, the Barbadian driver ending the session on top, ahead of Alatalo and Crawford.

FIA F3 testing continues at 9am local time on Thursday, with the afternoon session starting at 2:30pm, identical to Friday’s.

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 1 AM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/GapLaps
14Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:48.00510
23Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.013s8
331Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+0.030s16
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.084s12
517Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+0.123s14
611Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.139s22
725William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+0.179s17
829Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.179s9
96Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.313s12
102Roman StanekCZETrident+0.510s11
111Jonny EdgarGBRPrema Racing+0.593s8
127Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.759s15
1312Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+0.804s25
1424Patrik PasmaFINJenzer Motorsport+0.819s20
1516Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+0.838s7
1623Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+0.873s19
178Gregoire SaucyFRAART Grand Prix+0.898s15
1821Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+0.938s14
1926Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.946s16
2010Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+1.031s25
2128Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.069s16
225Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+1.110s11
2315Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System+1.113s20
2430Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.212s16
2527Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+1.425s16
2622Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+1.468s12
2720David VidalesSPACampos Racing+1.750s13
2819Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1.923s14
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+2.061s7

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 1 PM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTimeLaps
13Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:47.61423
225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+0.169s24
35Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.185s34
42Roman StanekCZETrident+0.240s21
529Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.329s29
67Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.378s29
76Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.437s35
84Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.457s34
98Gregoire SaucyFRAART Grand Prix+0.471s35
1016Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+0.544s31
111Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.681s21
1218Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.910s22
1322Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+0.918s31
1424Patrik PasmaFINJenzer Motorsport+0.960s27
1511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+1.108s34
1626Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+1.269s28
1715Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System+1.305s26
1810Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+1.334s38
1912Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+1.445s35
2031Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+1.499s34
2114Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+1.515s24
2217Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+1.521s24
2327Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+1.598s25
2420David VidalesSPACampos Racing+1.693s24
2521Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+1.712s26
2630Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+2.148s29
2719Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+2.262s22
2823Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+21.715s2
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
