Trulli completes Carlin FIA F3 line-up as team plans resurgence

Carlin have completed their 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up with 2021 F4 UAE champion Enzo Trulli joining the team.

His first taste of single-seaters in the Middle East brought four wins, 13 podiums and a seventh-place finish in the standings, as he stepped up to Euroformula Open for the full 2021 season.

His Euroformula campaign was shared between Drivex School and Carlin.

His spell with Drivex yielded one podium and nine top-eight finishes, switching to the Farnham outfit for the second half of the year to take three podiums in the final four races.

Trulli, son of 2004 Monaco Grand Prix winner Jarno Trulli, tested with Jenzer Motorsport at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia in November 2021 in his first experience of Formula 3 machinery.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my commitment with Carlin for the 2022 FIA F3 Championship,” he said.

“I am so happy to stay in the Carlin family for this fantastic experience, after a very successful first season with them in Euroformula. I am truly thankful to Trevor [Carlin] and the team for believing in me.

“Of course, it’s going to be a learning season for me, considering the limited experience I have and the limited mileage available in the car. Yet, I’m ready to work hard and to support the team’s work and progress, in order to bring Carlin to the top of F3.

“It is such a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to starting the learning process!”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin spoke of “a bit of a restructure” being needed at the team ahead of 2022, after finishing ninth, eighth and tenth in the Teams’ standings in the last three seasons.

As such, they will run an all-rookie line-up for 2022, with Trulli joining GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan and Brad Benavides.

“Enzo has made a remarkable start to his single-seater career,” Carlin said.

“He impressed us greatly with his performances in Euroformula Open, despite having extremely limited experience. His performance in the rain in Monza, his first-ever wet single-seater race, was particularly indicative as to his mindset and approach.

“This season will be a massive learning curve for him. FIA F3 is a hugely competitive series and a huge ask for a driver in only their second season of racing.

“Enzo needs to focus on learning and taking something from each weekend. We are thrilled to be working with him and look forward to helping him progress with each race.”