NASCAR’s Atlanta Friday practices, qualifying rained out

Mother Nature is back to spoil everyone’s fun. On the same day the FIA World Endurance Championship‘s 1000 Miles of Sebring in the neighbouring state of Florida was shortened for weather, NASCAR‘s Friday on-track activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway were cancelled due to rain. All three national series—Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series—consequently lost practice and qualifying sessions for the day, meaning the starting lineups were instead set using the qualifying formula devised for non-qualifying races during the COVID-19 pandemic seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Pending weather, all three series still intend to practice on Saturday. Such sessions will be important as NASCAR’s first excursions on a reconfigured Atlanta.

With no qualifying, Chase Briscoe will start Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on the pole ahead of Team Penske‘s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano for a Ford sweep of the top three positions. Briscoe is coming off his first career Cup victory at Phoenix.

“Car drove absolutely PERFECT in qualifying, proud of my guys,” joked Briscoe.

With only thirty-seven cars entered, everyone makes the race. Including the chartered cars, Greg Biffle and NY Racing Team will make their third start of 2022 after skipping Phoenix. Driver changes from Phoenix come in Spire Motorsports‘ #77 and Rick Ware Racing‘s multi-man #15, which respectively go from the hands of Landon Cassill to Josh Bilicki and Garrett Smithley to Georgia native David Ragan.

The Xfinity and Truck Series will race on Saturday with the Nalley Cars 250 and Fr8 208, respectively. Noah Gragson, also a winner at Phoenix, starts on the pole for the Xfinity event alongside JR Motorsports team-mate Josh Berry. Smith also won his series’ most recent event at Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Although races without qualifying have expanded grids to thirty-eight from the usual thirty-six, there are no DNQs in the Trucks as thirty-six drivers are entered. Starting last will be Cup driver Ross Chastain in a fifth entry for Niece Motorsports.

Conversely, five entries will not run the Xfinity race: David Starr, Brennan Poole, Chad Finchum, Dillon Bassett, and Harrison Rhodes. Bassett and his family-owned Bassett Racing have been snakebit since launching its Xfinity programme in 2021, with all but one race entered having ended with a DNQ due to rain-outs and non-qualifying events.

Cup starting lineup

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 2 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 8 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 10 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 11 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 15 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 17 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 19 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 20 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 21 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 24 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 29 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 16 Noah Gragson* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 35 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 77 Josh Bilicki* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 37 44 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for series points

Xfinity starting lineup

Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 18 Trevor Bayne Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 7 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 10 10 Landon Cassill Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet 12 27 Jeb Burton Our Motorsports Chevrolet 13 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 16 02 Brett Moffitt Our Motorsports Chevrolet 17 36 Alex Labbé DGM Racing Chevrolet 18 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 19 26 Jeffrey Earnhardt Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 20 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports Chevrolet 21 66 J.J. Yeley MBM Motorsports Ford 22 31 Myatt Snider Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 23 07 Joe Graf Jr. SS-Green Light Racing Ford 24 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 26 91 Mason Massey DGM Racing Chevrolet 27 23 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports Chevrolet 28 92 Kyle Weatherman DGM Racing Chevrolet 29 44 Sage Karam Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 30 48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 31 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 32 6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet 33 5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Ford 34 38 Loris Hezemans* RSS Racing Toyota 35 35 Shane Lee Emerling-Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 36 78 Josh Williams B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 37 45 Tommy Joe Martins Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 38 34 Jesse Iwuji Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet DNQ 08 David Starr SS-Green Light Racing Ford DNQ 47 Brennan Poole Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet DNQ 13 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports Toyota DNQ 77 Dillon Bassett Bassett Racing Chevrolet DNQ 52 Harrison Rhodes Jimmy Means Racing Chevrolet

Truck starting lineup