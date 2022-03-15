Niece Motorsports expands to 5 trucks for Atlanta with Ross Chastain

Niece Motorsports already has four full-time entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but it will field another in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On Monday, the team announced Ross Chastain will pilot a newly opened #41 Chevrolet Silverado RST in a one-off entry.

Now in his second season as a full-time Cup Series driver, Chastain is coming off a runner-up finish at Phoenix and a second straight top three run. Four races into his first year with Trackhouse Racing Team, he sits fourteenth in points.

Chastain has driven for Niece since 2018, which included the full 2019 schedule. Despite a midseason points switch from Xfinity Series to Truck standings, he won three races (a fourth at Iowa was nullified via disqualification) and finished runner-up in the championship. Although he focused on the Xfinity and Cup Series for 2020 followed by strictly the latter in 2021, he occasionally returned to Niece and the Trucks. In thirteen starts since, he has eight top tens, a best finish of second at Kansas in 2021, and amusingly another disqualification. His younger brother Chad also raced for the team last season.

He finished in the top ten in four of his five career Truck starts at Atlanta. However, such a statistic is now irrelevant due to Atlanta’s reconfiguration.

Chastain posted on social media, “A lot of unknowns with the new Atlanta and the best way to learn is behind the wheel! I can’t wait to Press The Attack with this group again!”

Niece currently fields the #40 for Dean Thompson, #42 for Carson Hocevar, #44 for Kris Wright, and #45 for Lawless Alan. The addition of the #41 will mark Niece’s first race as a five-truck effort. Assuming no change in plans or number, Tyler Carpenter will also drive the #41 at Knoxville as the winner of the Gateway Dirt Nationals.