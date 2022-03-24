Nerea Martí and Belén García Confirmed as Quantfury Drivers

As the season opener in Miami grows ever closer, W Series has started to announce its driver pairings for 2022. The single-seater championship announced five new teams who would be joining PUMA, Racing X, Siring Racing and Scuderia W, who will be returning to the grid.

Quantfury W Series is a cryptocurrency-backed team and have confirmed that Nerea Martí and Belén García will race for them in the upcoming season.

Nerea Martí will return to W Series after finishing fourth in the 2021 driver’s standings and securing an automatic 2022 seat. She displayed her racing skills and talent during 2021, taking home her maiden podium in Hungary and achieving her highest race finish of third. Martí was the season’s best rookie, accumulating 61 points in all eight rounds.

“I’m very happy and proud to be driving for the QuantFury W Series Team in 2022. I know that Belén and I will form a really good team, and I’m looking forward to working together and achieving our goals,” said Martí.

“I’m very proud of how well I did in my first season with W Series last year. It was all new for me, but I worked hard, adapted as the season went on and got stronger, ending the season fourth in the championship and as the best rookie”.

Nerea Martí, 20. Credit: W Series Media

20-year-old Martí will be joined by fellow Spaniard Belén García who also returns to W Series, after finishing tenth in 2021 with 28 points. García was invited back to pre-season tests where she impressed W Series’ Race Director Dave Ryan at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona. Both drivers will return for the first race of the upcoming season at the Miami International Autodrome.

Belén García said, “It’s a great team of people at Quantfury. They want to win, and they’re honest and straightforward which I like because I’m not someone who pretends to be someone else. I’m happy to be team-mates with Nerea – being Spanish speakers in a team with a largely Spanish-speaking fanbase will work well.



“I didn’t have much luck in my first season with W Series last year. I can do better and at the pre-season test in Barcelona I showed that, so I’m hoping to be at my best level this year and learn from the mistakes I made in 2021.

“I’m realistic, I want to improve on last year but that’s not something that happens overnight. A good goal for me is the top five and if better results come that’s great“.