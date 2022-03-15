Formula 3

Niko Kari joins Jenzer for first FIA F3 round

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

Finnish driver Niko Kari will return to racing for the first time since 2020, and will contest the first round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport.

The former Red Bull junior finished 12th in FIA F3 in 2019 with Trident, competing in the LMP3 class of the 2020 Le Mans Cup with Eurointernational, also finishing fourth in the same class of the European Le Mans Series with the team.

He completes the team’s line-up for Bahrain, alongside William Alatalo and Ido Cohen. Fellow Finn Patrik Pasma tested with the team after finishing 12th in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

At time of writing, it is unknown whether Kari will compete in further rounds of the FIA F3 season.

While Kari has temporarily filled Jenzer’s last seat, a seat has re-opened at Dutch outfit MP Motorsport as SMP Racing withdrew from international competition.

As a result, SMP-backed Russian driver Alexander Smolyar will not compete in FIA F3 or any international competition this year.

