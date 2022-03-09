NTE/SSR Confirm Llarena and Conwright for Twelve Hours of Sebring Driver

With the Twelve Hours of Sebring under two weeks away, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team NTE/SSR announced that Lamborghini GT3 Junior drivers Mateo Llarena and Jaden Conwright would pilot the #42 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 alongside Don Yount.

The team is hoping for a strong performance at Sebring after their 2022 season opener at the Rolex 24 at Daytona was cut short by ABS failure. Only Conwright and Yount were in the lineup for the Daytona race, with Conwright being the only driver confirmed for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conwright is already making a name for himself having become the inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

Jaden Conwright Credit: NTE Sport/KBru Communications

18-year-old Llarena is no slouch either, at only 18 he is quite young but he holds the record for the youngest driver to secure an IMSA WeatherTech Motul Pole Award. He achieved this while just 17, the pole occurring last year at Watkins Glen International. This year’s outing will mark his second run at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Llarena had this to say about the opportunity, “This will be my second time racing in it, so I have much more confidence than the first time, I already know the track and how the race works. I’m very happy to join NTE/SSR.”

Mateo Llarena Credit: NTE Sport/KBru Communications

The team is also excited for the opportunity to bounce back from their issues at Daytona. NTE Sport owner Paul Mata stated, “We’re excited to welcome Mateo to the team. He demonstrated great skill with T3 Motorsports at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, and we’re always glad to have another Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver join our mix.

“A mechanical issue ended our race early in the opening round of the season, so we’re looking forward to the chance to rebound and get back out there and fight for a race win.”