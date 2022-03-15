Orton and Hopkins suit up with Team Parker Racing for British GT Championship

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Jamie Orton will join Seb Hopkins in the British GT Championship, competing in a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with Team Parker Racing.

Orton has been a regular on the Carrera Cup grid for the last four seasons, claiming five victories in the Pro-Am class along with a third place finish in the class in 2018. Outside of Porsche’s he won the 2011 Caterham Superlight Championship and finished third in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup in 2015.

While the British GT season is still a month away, Orton and Hopkins have been busy testing the 718 Cayman GT RS Clubsport in Portugal in February.

Credit: Team Parker Racing

“I’m really looking forward to being in the British GT Championship and driving the new GT4 Cayman with Team Parker Racing.” said Orton. “Seb is a nice guy and just getting started in his motorsport career.

“We’ve tested in Portugal recently, which was a good chance to get to know him and everyone at Team Parker Racing. I’ve spent many years racing against them, and they’ve had a lot of success in recent years, so it will be good to get a chance to race for them.

The switch to British GT brings a new challenge for both drivers, who have no prior experience of sharing a car for a race.

“After four seasons in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, it was time for a new challenge, and racing in the British GT Championship will be just that and I think the approach is to go as fast as I can.

“I’ve never shared a car with anyone else, other than my wife, which will be a challenge, and with the variety of race lengths it’s going to be interesting to see how we get on. I’ve been a Porsche fan for a long time so it’s great to be able to stay with the brand, albeit in a new car.”

