Paul Miller Racing Ready for BMW Debut at Twelve Hours of Sebring

Paul Miller Racing will make their debut with BMW at this year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring with the all-new BMW M4 GT3 and a new third driver.

Paul Miller regulars Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers will be joined by co-driver Erik Johansson in the #1 BMW. The 25-year-old Swedish driver does not lack experience, having raced in the ADAC GT Masters Championship. This year he will compete with the Quartz Engine Oil Paul Miller Racing team in the Michelin Endurance Cup.

Erik Johansson Credit: Paul Miller Racing

“I am massively looking forward to joining Paul Miller Racing for Sebring and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. The team has produced some very impressive results in the past and now,” Johansson said

“On a personal note, the 12 Hours of Sebring has always been a bucket list race for me, so to fight it out next week will be extra special! I think our goal for the race is quite clear within the team, and that is always to try and fight for the win.

“However, the car is still very new for all of us, so we’ll have to be realistic, but I strongly believe that we can compensate for a lot of that with the great experience of this crew.”

Previously Paul Miller Racing won at Sebring in 2018 before winning the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar teams’ and drivers’ championships with Snow and Sellers. “Sebring is always a very tough track for everyone and will be a real show of endurance to get a good result there in our first race with the new car,” team owner Paul Miller stated,

“That being said, I’ve been working with BMW a long time on the customer side, and they really build excellent cars. The team has enjoyed working on the new M4 GT3, and I have the utmost faith in our crew and in our three drivers to get it done.”