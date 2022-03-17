Porsche Customer Teams Land in Florida for Sebring

The two North American endurance racing icons, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring, are known collectively as the “36 Hours of Florida”. Porsche customer teams have experienced great success between the two races with 14 overall victories between the two races since 1968 and have opened the season with a win in both GTD classes at Daytona. With four 911 GT3 R entries, two in each GTD class, the customer teams are ready for a strong fight this weekend.

In GTD Pro the #9 Pfaff Motorsports and #79 Proton Competition will see who can reign supreme after 12 hours of racing. The #9 car is fresh off a 2021 GTD class championship and a win at Daytona this year, after being driven by Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, and Felipe Nasr.

In the red, white, and blue #79 car will be drivers Julien Andlauer, Alessio Picariello, and Cooper MacNeil. MacNeil won in GTLM last year at Sebring. “The track is legendary and the win in 2021 was very cool as it was the last year for the Porsche 911 RSR to race in IMSA. The new Porsche 911 GT3 R showed its speed at the Rolex 24 winning in both GTD classes,” MacNeil stated,

“We will need to have a clean run with no car issues and no driver mistakes to make it back on the top step of the podium this weekend.”

Credit: IMSA Photo Shelter

GTD will feature the #16 2022 Daytona winning Wright Motorsports 911 and the second-year #99 HARDPOINT 911. Wright Motorsports’ 911 will be piloted by Jan Heylen, Zacharie Robichon, and Ryan Harwick. The #99 car will be driven by Katherine Legge, team principal Rob Ferriol, and Stefan Wilson.

“The Twelve Hours of Sebring is one of the biggest races of the year and definitely one of my favorite events of the season. It’s a good atmosphere with fans camping out, and it’s always an event I really look forward to,” Heylen remarked.

Porsche will also see several of its Cayman GT4 cars race in the two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class race at Sebring International Raceway.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord