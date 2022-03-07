Riley Motorsports secure services of Kay van Berlo for IMSA Endurance Cup

Fresh from a win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Riley Motorsports have secured a contract with Kay van Berlo, who won the race alongside Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson, and Michael Cooper in the #74 Ligier JS P320 LMP3 car.

The team proved dominant in the opening round of the IMSA Endurance Cup, winning the race by more than a lap over the second-placed LMP3 car. Now Riley Motorsports have made the move to bring van Berlo back for the remaining races of the IMSA Endurance Cup that runs as part of the main championship.

“I’m super excited, especially after Daytona,” said van Berlo. “When I tested for Riley back in 2021, I already knew the team was great, but I wanted to experience it myself. During the Rolex 24 they showed me that they are even better under pressure when it counts.

“From the very first test I’ve been able to get along great with the mechanics, engineers, Gar and Felipe. It feels like home. I’ve been to Sebring with an LMP3 car before and actually got my first pole out of karts there at the 2018 Sebring Encore so it’s a special place. I’m confident we can continue putting great results down.”

The remaining races of the four-race season will be the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (12 hours), the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (6 hours), and the Motul Petit Le Mans (10 hours).



