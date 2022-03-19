Risi Competizione Seeking Success at Sebring Return

After turning their first laps in preparation for the 70th running of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari GT3 Evo GTD Pro team is hopeful for a strong performance in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race. Drivers for the Houston, Texas-based Ferrari team at Sebring include Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra, and Eddie Cheever III. Risi has three wins (2010, 2009, 2007) and nine total podiums over 23 races and 17 years.

“It’s very nice to be back here with the family of Team Risi. The first practice went well. It’s very warm here and we expect a warmer weekend,” Rigon stated, “The car looks fine, but we still need to work a little bit. It’s very early to say something as far as where we are in the group. We need to focus on having a good balance for the race. We’ll continue to work with our engineer and the mechanics, and we’ll see.”

(L to R) Daniel Serra, Eddie Cheever III, and Davide Rigon Credit: Risi Competizione

The three drivers all have some Sebring experience under their belt and the common concerns about the track remain the same. Sebring was paved in the 1950s, so bumps and rough surfaces are the norms, causing drivers to be cautious this weekend. Along with the track surfaces, the heat and lack of lighting pose other concerns for drivers.

“It’s great to be back for the second round of IMSA in Sebring. It’s a really nice track to drive. The challenge here is it’s always big with the bumps and the heat, as well as finishing the race in the night,” Serra remarked,

“Here, it’s darker than a lot of tracks. It’s a really nice race to be doing and I’m happy to be back with Risi. The first session was ok, and the car is feeling good. Let’s see what we can do for the rest of the weekend.”