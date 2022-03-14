Risi Competizione’s Mayer – “Let’s just hope our luck changes and we get the top step at Sebring!”

Rick Mayer, race engineer for Risi Competizione, spoke about various aspects of the upcoming race and how the team was preparing for the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The first major talking point was with regard to the massive field of 53 cars for this year’s race. Mayer is anticipating more full-course cautions as well as possible battles between LMP3 AM and GTPD cars. Patience will be key for the GTDP class, having to work around GTD AM and LMP3 AM cars around the 3.74 mile, 17 turn track.

Unlike in Daytona, there is no minimum wing angle at Sebring for GTD cars. Mayer commented, “Sebring is considered a high downforce track, but also a power track while Daytona is definitely a low downforce track. A lot of our straight-line competitiveness will depend on how much wing (added drag) the others run in high downforce trim compared to Daytona.”

Rick Mayer at Daytona Credit: BurnsGroup PR for Risi Competizione

This year all cars running the weekend will be required to use Michelin tires, in years past the support races would run Continental tires. The difference in rubber compounds meant rough early runnings for many cars. Mayer is excited to no longer have to deal with waiting for the cars to become better acclimated to the track because of different tires.

Sebring is a tough track to setup up for with some parts favoring a soft setup and others requiring a stiff suspension setup. Both top speed and braking are also important at Sebring and Mayer is hopeful the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo will excel in both. The changing temperature throughout the day will also have a strong impact on car performance.

Mayer is anxious to see how the race will play out this year, especially considering the large field. He is still well aware that in order for the team to place well they must first focus on finishing the race. His statement was ended with this, “Personally, this is my favorite track and it’s been a good track for Risi Competizione with numerous podiums and three GT class wins. Let’s just hope our luck changes and we get the top step at Sebring!”