Team BMW unveil new livery for 2022 BTCC season

Colin Turkington, Dick Bennetts and Stephen Jelley (L-R) - Team BMW - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography.

With the 2022 BTCC season upon us, Team BMW are the latest team to unveil their livery which will adorn their duo of BMW 330e M Sport cars piloted by four time Drivers’ Champion, Colin Turkington and multiple race winner, Stephen Jelley.

Jake Hill is also part of the trio but is running under the MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT banner in a striking matt black effort while for Team BMW, they will go away from that with a white base returning for 2022 as BMW M celebrates its 50th anniversary.

It’s always an exciting day when we showcase our new livery for the season,” said WSR Team Principal Dick Bennetts.

It’s no different in 2022 and this year we have two extra factors in both the move to hybrid powertrains and greater sustainability as well as celebrating BMW M’s 50th anniversary.

“I was involved in several BMW Motorsport projects in the 1970s with Formula 2 and the BMW M1 Procar series, and I don’t think I’d have predicted to still be involved all these years later.

The livery combines both the traditional M colours with a modern look and I think fans of the BTCC are going to love it.”

