Team Cetilar Racing ready for Twelve Hours of Sebring debut

This weekend Team Cetilar Racing will make their first appearance at the Sebring International Raceway as they bring their Ferrar 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Alongside the main race, the team will be completing in the second round of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (which runs as part of the Twelve hour race) with Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco taking the wheel of the #47 Ferrari, run by AF Corse.

The all-Italian squad took fourteenth place in the GTD category of the Rolex 24 at Daytona along with their fourth driver Alessio Rovera.

This years Twelve Hours of Sebring marks an impressive milestone of 70 editions, since 1952, Ferrari have taken twelve overall victories in Florida, the last one was in 1988.

“Sebring is such an iconic circuit and the Twelve Hours is the race all American fans wait an entire year“, said Lacorte. “This race is a real test benchfor teams and cars, especially due to the track features, the bumps and the asphalt/cement surface. We are all extremely focused and aim at a good result.”