Cleetus McFarland to make SST debut at Long Beach

Garrett Mitchell, popularly known as Cleetus McFarland, will race in the Stadium Super Trucks‘ season opener at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. He tested the truck at SST headquarters last Monday, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

McFarland is one of the largest YouTube automotive personalities with a channel boasting over 2.8 million subscribers. Much of his content focuses on modifying and driving various vehicles including production cars, supercars, and even a Ripsaw Army tank and street-legal NASCAR Truck. Naturally, his work ties in heavily with motorsport and he has experience in drag racing, drifting, and stock cars. In March, McFarland made his dirt track début when he entered the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

In 2020, he purchased DeSoto Speedway in Bradenton, Florida, and renovated it into the Freedom Factory. On Friday, the track hosted the third annual Freedom 500, a 100-lap race involving nitrous-boosted Crown Victorias that was won by motocross great Brian Deegan. Many other personalities in the racing world have taken part in the event over the years including Deegan’s daughter and NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie, NASCAR Cup race winner Alex Bowman, and off-road icons Tanner Foust and Travis Pastrana.

Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

Sporting a persona of a highly patriotic redneck, McFarland’s stadium truck builds upon the image with its #1776 number plate and bald eagle logo. The number, obviously referring to American independence, is the first in SST to reach quadruple digits (the previous highest number was Greg Gartner‘s #410). His sponsor Fun-Haver is run by Formula Drift champion and close friend Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Outside of the channel, Mitchell works full-time at car media company 1320Video. He celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

McFarland is one of two newcomers in the twelve-driver SST grid for Long Beach alongside Ryan Arciero.