Go Fast Take Chances extends sponsorship with Davey Hamilton Jr. through 2022 season

Davey Hamilton Jr. will continue to have the radioactive warning symbol of Go Fast Take Chances adorned on his Stadium Super Truck for the rest of the 2022 season. The lifestyle apparel brand was one of his primary sponsors alongside Thin Energy Complete for the opening weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in early April.

Hamilton posted on social media on Friday, “Happy to announce after a solid weekend at the Long Beach Grand Prix, Go Fast Take Chances decided to extend their partnership with me personally for the remainder of the 2022 season! I am super thankful to continue to represent the lifestyle brand on and off the track!”

The son of former IndyCar driver Davey Hamilton, the younger Hamilton has committed to the full 2022 SST season after making spot starts in 2017 and 2018. Returning to racing after pausing his career for two years to focus on personal matters, he finished eighth in both Long Beach races. After being involved in a spin following contact with Matt Brabham in Race #1, he took advantage of pole-sitter Ryan Arciero going around early in Race #2 to lead much of the first half. Hamilton livestreamed both races from his cockpit on Facebook.

Outside of SST, Hamilton also races in asphalt sprint car racing, winning his father’s King of the Wing championship in 2016 and currently driving in series like the USAC Silver Crown. He has aspirations of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series like his father, and made three Indy Lights starts in 2016 and 2018. Off the track, he runs various businesses and is a mental health advocate.

GFTC sells apparel such as t-shirts and hats intended to celebrate what the company calls a “passion for speed, sports, and irreverence towards mortality”.

The next SST race weekend is scheduled for 2/3 July at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.