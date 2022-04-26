MBM Motorsports’ #13 to run rest of 2022 season with Decker, Finchum, Hill

MBM Motorsports will return to a two-car operation for the rest of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. On Tuesday, the team announced the part-time #13 will expand to see out the remainder of the year with Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and Natalie Decker expected to make starts. Finchum is entered for Saturday’s Dover Motor Speedway event.

After years of fielding multiple entries, MBM downsized to a single-car stable in 2022 with the flagship #66 piloted by J.J. Yeley. Running the full season, he sits twenty-first in points after nine races with three top twenties and a best finish of eleventh at Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the #13 has come back for five races so far with Decker (Talladega), Finchum (Atlanta and Martinsville), and Stan Mullis (Las Vegas and Phoenix). However, the car failed to qualify for each. To give the car some help in qualifying, MBM has purchased owner points from RSS Racing‘s #28.

Others like Takuma Koga and John Jackson have also been expected to be part of the roster, though specific starts were not revealed.

The team posted on Facebook, “MBM Motorsports is excited to announce that the MBM #13 is back for the balance of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule! We are also proud to announce that Timmy Hill will be back in the seat for some upcoming events!!! Chad Finchum will be in the 13 this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway in the UNITS Moving & Portable Storage / Garrison Homes Toyota and then Timmy Hill will be behind the wheel at Darlington Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, and at Charlotte Motor Speedway!! Natalie Decker will also be driving the MBM #13 at Nashville Superspeedway! More info will be coming soon!!”

Hill is a longtime member of the team, having first joined the organisation in 2015 and also racing for its Cup Series programme, though he is mainly focusing on his Camping World Truck Series team for the season. Finchum has raced for MBM since 2017, which includes six Cup starts, while Decker is new to the team.

At the Cup level, MBM has fielded the #66 and #55 in two races apiece. After both failed to make the Daytona 500 with Hill and Yeley, Boris Said finished twenty-sixth in the #66 at COTA and Yeley twenty-fifth in the #55 at Talladega.