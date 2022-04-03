NASCAR

Peyton Sellers enters SRX South Boston

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Superstar Racing Experience‘s 25 June round at South Boston Speedway will feature six-time track champion Peyton Sellers as a guest driver. SRX confirmed his entry on Saturday.

Sellers is one of the top regional drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Mainly competing at Dominion Speedway and South Boston Speedway in his native Virginia, he won the 2005 and 2021 Weekly Series national championships. The 2021 title came with track titles at the aforementioned circuits, and his six SoBo championships are the second most in track history behind David Blankenship‘s seven. His Sellers Racing also enjoyed much success with others like Dustin Rumley winning Ace Speedway’s late model track championship. Sellers’ hometown of Danville celebrated his accomplishments by declaring 17 March “Peyton Sellers Day”.

A former Richard Childress Racing development driver, Sellers has also competed sporadically in NASCAR’s national divisions. He ran eight Camping World Truck Series events between 2007 and 2014 with a pair of top twenties at Martinsville in his two final starts. In 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2015, he contested twenty-eight Xfinity Series races including a bulk of the 2015 schedule for Obaika Racing. His best Xfinity finish is fifteenth at Milwaukee in 2009.

While he has not seen much success in the higher ranks, Sellers is content with the grassroots environment of the Weekly Series. Speaking with NASCAR.com in late 2021, Sellers acknowledged how “fortunate I have been able to race as long as I have and still be competitive. A lot of guys my age changed directions and just lost that confidence to do it week after week, and I’m still able to do it.”

Sellers posted on social media regarding the SRX news, “Couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity! Looking forward to a new experience at South Boston Speedway!”

Of course, the SRX race at South Boston—itself a former Xfinity and Truck track—would once again give him a chance in the national spotlight. Although many drivers are more than happy with the home-grown atmosphere of grassroots competition, the nationally televised SRX series would allow them to showcase their skills to a wider audience. Other stops on the SRX schedule are using this to their advantage by placing local stars in guest cars: Five Flags Speedway, site of the season opener on 18 July, will reward the driver with the best average finisher in its two PepperJack Kennels Twins next weekend with an SRX ride; Stafford Motor Speedway (25 June) will do the same for the winner of the Spring Sizzler on 24 April; and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (2 July) is letting fans vote for their favourite driver among a ballot of six.

