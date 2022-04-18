Smith “happy” after GB3 podium, but recognises “work to do”

Tommy Smith took his first podium of the 2022 GB3 Championship with third place in the final race of the weekend at Oulton Park.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Douglas Motorsport driver after the podium celebrations.

“Absolutely I’m happy, though I’d much rather be on the podium in Race 1 or 2 because that’s where you qualify,” he said.

“We’ve still got some work to do but I’ve got to be happy with that. It was a tough weekend so to come away with a trophy is pretty cool.”

GB3 has introduced the Tatuus MSV-022 for this season, and the Australian driver recognises the resemblance to the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine car he drove in the first half of last year, the Tatuus F. Renault.

“It is similar. I actually enjoy these cars a lot more they’re not as heavy and this track’s pretty different to last year but it is quite similar.

“The rear tyres are more narrow, so they do feel very similar. If anything this car’s lighter, I think it’s 100 kilos lighter.”

Smith, who joined the GB3 Championship halfway through last season, was frank about his desire to improve his qualifying performances and results in the first two races.

“I think the speed’s there, I’ve just eventually got to get myself right.

“We’ll work on that when we go away, and hopefully it’s all fixable because I was quite fast in testing and then I came here under pressure in qualifying and struggled.

“We’ll probably get a sports psychologist to help out a little bit. If we can deal with the pressure I’m sure we’ll get great results.”

GB3 visits Silverstone next (7/8 May), and Smith hopes he can draw on his FRECA experience to deliver positive results.

“I hope for a great result because Silverstone is very similar to the tracks I raced on last year, it’s open, it’s wide.

“Coming here was almost like a go-kart track, so I’m looking forward to it, it should be a good result there.”