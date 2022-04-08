NASCAR Truck Series

William Byron dominates final stage for Spire’s first Truck win

By
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron has only two Camping World Truck Series starts since 2016, but he is batting .500. He dominated the final stage of Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway to score the maiden Truck Series victory for Spire Motorsports.

A rained-out qualifying meant Byron started thirty-second in his one-off for the part-time Spire operation, while Zane Smith was on the pole. Smith, who won the latest race at COTA, led every lap in Stage #1 in a segment that saw three cautions for accidents. Ben Rhodes won the second stage and he and much of the field pitted between segments, while Byron made his final stop twenty laps prior.

Byron’s strategy paid off as it placed him at the top for much of Stage #3, which saw a battle between former and current Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers as Byron traded the lead with Chandler Smith four times. He cleared Smith on lap 117 and led the remaining eighty-four laps to secure his eighth career Truck win.

“It was a lot of fun,” commented Byron. “[…] I’ve never won a race at Martinsville and struggled here when I was in late models.”

Spire Motorsports, a full-time Cup team, enjoys its second ever trip to Victory Lane and first in the Trucks in just three tries. The first win came at the Cup level in 2019, incidentally with a part-time driver in Justin Haley at Daytona.

Doing little to dispel the notion of the Truck Series being rife with inexperience, eleven cautions occurred throughout the race. When combined with the bumping and banging that naturally comes with short track racing, many were left unhappy: Lawless Alan, who collided with multiple drivers, had a post-race conversation with Hailie Deegan, who in turn called out runner-up Johnny Sauter for squeezing her into the wall during the race, though Sauter took responsibility for the incident.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1327William Byron*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
23613Johnny SauterThorSport RacingToyota200Running
3251Kyle Busch*Kyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
454John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
5399Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota200Running
6418Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
71188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota200Running
81223Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
9138Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord200Running
10816Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota200Running
111666Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota200Running
12798Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota200Running
13652Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota200Running
141019Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
152325Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet200Running
161875Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
17942Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
182691Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
19311Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord200Running
201545Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
211315Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord200Running
222130Tate FoglemanOn Point MotorsportsToyota200Running
232056Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota200Running
243532Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet199Running
252733Chase JanesReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet199Running
261917Taylor GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord198Running
272502Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet198Running
283043Blake LothianReaume Brothers RacingToyota198Running
291761Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota197Running
301444Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
312222Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet157Brakes
323320Dillon SteuerYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet122Accident
332412Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet119Electrical
343446Kaden HoneycuttG2G RacingToyota107Accident
352924Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet26Accident
362840Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet13Electrical
DNQ9Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ90Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota
DNQ35Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Truck points
1519 posts

