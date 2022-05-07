Alice Powell Goes Quickest in W Series Miami Practice Session

W Series took to the racetrack for the first time in 2022 ahead of its first double-header in Miami. The 18 drivers tested the cars around the Miami International Autodrome for season three’s first practice session.

British racing driver Alice Powell set the fastest time in the session with Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors, topping lap times ahead of CortDAO driver Fabienne Wohlwend who took the second fastest time and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick taking the third.

Emma Kimilainen started out by setting the quickest time at the very start of the practice session. The PUMA racing driver struggled at the beginning of the 2021 season but produced some good results for her team towards the end and after a win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, collected valuable points for the championship.

Towards the end of the 2022 Miami practice session, rookie Juju Noda crashed into the wall at the exit of turn 16 after following leader Alice Powell, finishing the session ahead of teammate Bianca Bustamante. Emely de Heus also had a spin in the session with Sirin Racing, but managed to stay clear of the walls whilst testing out the championships Tatuus F3 T-318 car as well as the track ahead of qualifying and the season’s first race.

The times throughout the session remained close to each other as Fabienne Wohlwend took a purple sector by over half a second with a lap time of 1:57:212. Powell however pipped Wohlwend setting a lap time of 1:57:118 towards the end. She had a strong 2021 season, coming second in the drivers’ standings after a close battle with two-time champion Jamie Chadwick.

The Miami practice session results are as follows: