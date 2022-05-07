W Series

Alice Powell Goes Quickest in W Series Miami Practice Session

By
1 Mins read
Share

W Series took to the racetrack for the first time in 2022 ahead of its first double-header in Miami. The 18 drivers tested the cars around the Miami International Autodrome for season three’s first practice session.

British racing driver Alice Powell set the fastest time in the session with Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors, topping lap times ahead of CortDAO driver Fabienne Wohlwend who took the second fastest time and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick taking the third.

Emma Kimilainen started out by setting the quickest time at the very start of the practice session. The PUMA racing driver struggled at the beginning of the 2021 season but produced some good results for her team towards the end and after a win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, collected valuable points for the championship.

Towards the end of the 2022 Miami practice session, rookie Juju Noda crashed into the wall at the exit of turn 16 after following leader Alice Powell, finishing the session ahead of teammate Bianca Bustamante. Emely de Heus also had a spin in the session with Sirin Racing, but managed to stay clear of the walls whilst testing out the championships Tatuus F3 T-318 car as well as the track ahead of qualifying and the season’s first race.

The times throughout the session remained close to each other as Fabienne Wohlwend took a purple sector by over half a second with a lap time of 1:57:212. Powell however pipped Wohlwend setting a lap time of 1:57:118 towards the end. She had a strong 2021 season, coming second in the drivers’ standings after a close battle with two-time champion Jamie Chadwick.

The Miami practice session results are as follows:

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
127Alice PowellUKBristol Street Motors1:57.118
25Fabienne WohlwendLIECortDAO1:57:212
355Jamie ChadwickUKJenner Racing1:57:407
432Nerea MartiESPQuantfury1:57:596
57Emma KimilainenFINPUMA1:57:648
626Sarah Moore UKScuderia W1:57:731
795Beitske VisserNEDSirin Racing1:57:930
821Jessica HawkinsUKBristol Street Motors1:58:005
922Belen GarciaESPQuantfury1:58:830
1097Bruna TomaselliBRARacing X1:58:942
1149Abbie EatonUKScuderia W1:59:342
1219Marta GarciaESPCortDAO1:59:465
1349Abbi PullingUKRacing X2:00:047
1410Juju NodaJPNAcademy2:00:172
1591Bianca BustamantePHIAcademy2:00:182
168Chloe ChambersUSAJenner Racing2:00:492
1763Tereza BabickovaCZEPUMA2:00:509
184Emely de HeusNEDSirin Racing2:00:747
Share
20 posts

About author
W Series and Formula One writer/content creator
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1OtherW Series

Nerea Marti Takes Pole Position for Race 1 in Miami

By
2 Mins read
Nerea Marti takes her maiden pole position at the first qualifying session of the 2022 season at the Miami International Autodrome, ahead of the Miami double-header’s first race. Jamie Chadwick will start second and Alice Powell will start third.
Formula 1W Series

W Series Announce Broadcast Partnership with ESPN in the USA

By
1 Mins read
W Series announce a partnership with ESPN in the USA for the coverage of its 10 races at eight F1 Grand Prix weekends.
Formula 1Formula Renault BARCFormula Renault UKW Series

Alice Powell Joins Alpine as Talent Identification and Development Mentor

By
2 Mins read
Alice Powell joins Alpine as talent identification and development mentor. She will help in finding young female talent, mentoring them into the Academy and Affiliate programme.