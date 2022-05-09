NASCAR

Cole Williams wins SRX Nashville Fan Vote

Credit: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Welcome to the Superstar Racing Experience, Cole Williams. SRX announced Saturday that Williams has won the fan vote to compete in the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway race on 9 July.

While most tracks on the SRX schedule opted to use finishes in marquee events to select a local driver such as the best average finisher in Five Flags Speedway‘s PepperJack Kennels Twins (Bubba Pollard) and the winner of Stafford Motor Speedway‘s Spring Sizzler (Matt Hirschman), Nashville elected to use a vote among six drivers. Williams competed against Pollard, Dylan Fetcho, Michael House, Stephen Nasse, and Brittney Zamora, all of whom have seen success at the Tennessee short track.

Although Zamora, the first woman to win a major race at the Fairgrounds, led the voting for much of its duration from 3 April, Williams leapfrogged her for the top spot on 4 May. He held on for the final three days to clinch the vote.

“Thankful for this opportunity! Can’t thank everyone enough who took time to vote for me. Let the countdown begin,” posted Williams on social media.

Williams is a two-time Pro Late Model champion at the Fairgrounds, winning in 2014 and 2016. A former member of the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program and current driver for Rackley WAR (for whom Zamora also races), he has continued to enjoy success in the discipline at other tracks. He won his first race of 2022 at the Fairgrounds on 2 April in PLM.

Besides the full-time SRX drivers, Williams will race against decorated one-off entries like NTT IndyCar Series star Josef Newgarden and newly voted NASCAR Hall of Fame member Matt Kenseth.

