John Hunter Nemechek wins first NASCAR Truck race of 2022

John Hunter Nemechek doesn’t care if he spoiled the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series‘ throwback party at Darlington Raceway on Friday night. He’s just happy to finally get his first win of the season.

Nemechek won the pole and was stout in the opening laps before facing challenges from Zane Smith and Parker Kligerman. The latter took the lead with less than ten laps remaining in the first stage to win ahead of Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, Nemechek, Tanner Gray, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and Stewart Friesen. Reaume Brothers Racing team-mates Akinori Ogata and owner Josh Reaume were caught in an early wreck together while Lawless Alan spun at the midway point for the segment’s two cautions.

Stage #2 was the Niece Motorsports Extravaganza as Chastain and Hocevar led every lap save for three under caution (following Tate Fogleman‘s accident) by Todd Bodine, who incidentally produced a yellow flag of his own earlier in the segment. Chastain and Hocevar battled until the latter cleared his ally for good with six circuits left. Chastain, Kligerman, Enfinger, Nemechek, Christian Eckes, Crafton, Ryan Preece, Rhodes, and Chandler Smith rounded out the top ten.

The third stage ended two laps after it began when multiple drivers including David Gilliland Racing‘s Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray crashed with Austin Wayne Self and Chase Purdy. Three more accidents occurred in the stage including Corey Heim‘s spin, Blaine Perkins and Fogleman wrecking, and Rhodes going around. The Rhodes caution set up overtime, where Hocevar hoped to not “lift until I saw God” in a last-ditch attempt to pass Nemechek but failed.

The win is Nemechek’s twelfth in the Truck Series and first since Pocono in June 2021.

“I thought we gave it away early honestly and we’re able to rebound and battle back so it’s cool,” said Nemechek.

Although Crafton finished fifth, he was disqualified after his truck’s front was ruled too low in post-race inspection; he is the second disqualification of the 2022 Truck season after Zane Smith at Las Vegas, the third of the year in any national series, and second in ThorSport Racing‘s history after Johnny Sauter at Atlanta in 2020. The penalty bumped Matt DiBenedetto into the top ten, while Bodine—who last raced in the Trucks nearly a decade ago before returning for a part-time schedule in an effort to reach 800 career starts—was promoted to ninth for his first top ten since an eighth at Texas in 2012.

