Lucas Luhr enters NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Lucas Luhr is known for his exploits in sports car racing. He is a two-time class winner in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and twice Nürburgring 24 Hours champion, and also has extensive experience in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and won the FIA GT1 World Championship in 2011. For 2022, he will make the switch to stock cars for the first time as he enters the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, driving the #58 Chevrolet Camaro for Racingfuel Motorsport in EuroNASCAR PRO.

In the sports car world, Luhr has primarily raced in GT cars with titles in FIA GT and GT1, as well as GT class wins at Daytona, Le Mans, Nürburgring, Sebring, Spa, and Petit Le Mans; he is a five-time GT winner at the 12 Hours of Sebring. Luhr also has six championships in the American Le Mans Series, with two in GT while the others were in Prototypes.

Luhr has also competed in other disciplines like touring cars, where he ran the full 2007 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters and finished seventeenth in points for Team Rosberg. In 2013, he did an open-wheel one-off in the IndyCar Series at Sonoma.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and providing my support to build and develop the Racingfuel Motorsport team,” Luhr stated.

Racingfuel has contracted Christoph Lenz to drive the #58 in EuroNASCAR 2, while Roger Mettler will compete for EuroNASCAR 2 Rookie and Legend Trophy honours in the #94.

