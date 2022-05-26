Max Gutierrez joins AM for Truck debut at Charlotte

After cutting his teeth in his native Mexico, Max Gutiérrez will aim for his maiden NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. He will drive the #37 Chevrolet Silverado for AM Racing.

Gutiérrez has competed in the PEAK Mexico Series since 2021, finishing fourth in points in his rookie year with top tens in all but two races. Still seeking his first career win in the series, he finished fourth in the 2022 season opener at Autódromo Chiapas in April.

While much of his career has been in Mexico, he is more than familiar with competition in America, having raced in the ARCA Menards Series and its regional divisions since 2020. He ran the full 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule for Rette Jones Racing, during which he won the season opener at New Smyrna and placed fourth in the standings.

In the main ARCA series, he has seven career starts for Troy Williams and RJR, scoring his maiden top ten at Talladega. He also finished third in the New Smyrna ARCA East opener.

“I am very happy because it will be my NASCAR Truck début at Charlotte,” reads a rough translation of a statement made by Gutiérrez to NASCAR Mexico. “We already made my seat and I am very anxious to be able to participate in this series. There are thirty-seven trucks and thirty-six are going to qualify. I am happy and grateful to my sponsors. We are going to try to do our best and try to be among the first and have a good race.”

AM Racing fields the #22 full-time for Austin Wanye Self, but has occasionally run the #37 since Brett Moffitt drove it at Knoxville in 2021. In March, Logan Bearden placed twenty-eighth in his series début at COTA in the truck.