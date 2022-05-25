Second FIA Girls on Track Initiative a success at Berlin E-Prix

The FIA Girls on Track UK is an initiative between the FIA and Motorsport UK which unites Susie Wolff’s ‘Dare to be Different’ campaign with the FIA’s ‘Girls on Track’ programme to encourage and inspire females into believing that can achieve success and deserve to have a place in the motorsport industry.

The Berlin event took place on 13 May 2022 ahead of the Berlin E-Prix race weekend and welcomed 100 young females to experience motorsport and its career options. Those taking part in the event had the opportunity to discover the wide range of careers that lie within the motorsport industry.

There were nine engaging and educational activities throughout the day with workshops run by women who work in the industry, dedicated to the programmes global partners DHL and ABB.

The activities included Electric Karting with experience looking at the virtual world behind a stimulator wheel whilst picking up some valuable driving techniques. In support of Formula E’s sustainable racing, the workshops also helped to raise awareness of the environmental issues within motorsport and promote more sustainable racing.

Credits: FIA Girls on Track UK

Michaela Watts who is the CFO of Mercedes, Sarah Morrow who is the Commercial Project Manager at Jaguar Racing, Siobhan Filsell who is the Senior Communications Manager at Andretti Autosport and a former Girls on Track member took time to present and discuss their motorsport journeys with the girls in different tents throughout the day.

Participants in the day also had the chance to take part in a tour of the Race Control, shown around by Elisa Sacchini (FIA Sporting coordinator for Formula E & ENEC). As well as this, Alessandra Ciliberti, who is the FIA Technical Manager for Formula E and several racing teams such as: Mercedes, Jaguar, Porsche Dragon and many more, gave them the opportunity to explore the Formula E pit lane and paddock with tours around the FIA Technical Garage.

Credits: FIA Girls on Track UK

To top the day off, the 100 participants were invited back for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races on the Saturday and Sunday. The championship has supported the FIA Girls on Track initiative since it started, hosting events inviting women to race weekends since 2019. The partnership between the two campaigns has now been extended until 2026 with a calendar of four events per racing season.

On 3 June 2022, the FIA Girls on Track event will take place in Jakarta in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.