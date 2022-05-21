Stewart Friesen breaks dry spell with Texas triumph

It had been two years, six months, and thirteen days since Stewart Friesen won a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. On Friday night, he finally ended the drought as he led sixty laps and held off Christian Eckes to win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Friesen and Eckes, both Toyota drivers, dominated the race as they combined for 100 of 149 laps led. However, Ryan Preece—who led the third most with twenty-seven—was in the right place at the right time as he won the first two stages.
Preece and Friesen battled throughout the race, but the latter struggled to utilise the resin laid on the track. After the race, Friesen described this as “mistake number one. Then mistake number two was when we got with the lapped cars and Preece got by me again. Then I was like, this thing is good. Needs to be a little tighter and change the balance a little bit.”
Carson Hocevar entered the picture as the race crossed triple-digit laps. Hocevar traded the lead with Friesen and Eckes multiple times before Friesen, who received pushes from Preece on following restarts, found the advantage. A wreck involving Eckes’ ThorSport Racing team-mate Ben Rhodes resulted in overtime, where Friesen once again had a strong restart to keep Eckes at bay.
“When the #17 (Preece) lined up with me, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got a real racer in my back pocket,'” said Friesen, “and he shoved the heck out of me. I’m terrible on restarts and that was probably the best one on old tyres. Just didn’t spin the tires and got a jump then threw a slider in one and two and it stuck.”
Besides snapping a nearly three-year winless streak, Friesen now has three career Truck Series victories and his first since switching from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2020. He explained the win “just gives us all the confidence in the world now. These guys are confident and this is a good group. Our over-the-wall group was awesome. Can’t leave those guys out. We killed it on pit stops last week and this week.”
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|3
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|2
|4
|98
|Christian Eckes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|3
|5
|17
|Ryan Preece
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|149
|Running
|4
|20
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|5
|10
|66
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|6
|1
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|7
|2
|51
|Corey Heim
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|8
|7
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|9
|21
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|10
|34
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|11
|11
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|12
|14
|41
|Ross Chastain*
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|13
|24
|62
|Todd Bodine
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|14
|27
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|15
|31
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Bret Holmes Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|16
|17
|24
|Jack Wood
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|17
|6
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|149
|Running
|18
|23
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|AM Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|19
|22
|02
|Jesse Little
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|20
|32
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|21
|19
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|22
|29
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|23
|26
|46
|Brennan Poole*
|G2G Racing
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|24
|12
|15
|Tanner Gray
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|149
|Running
|25
|30
|5
|Tyler Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|149
|Running
|26
|25
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|27
|8
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|148
|Running
|28
|28
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|147
|Running
|29
|13
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|146
|Running
|30
|35
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|145
|Running
|31
|36
|33
|Chris Hacker
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Chevrolet
|143
|Running
|32
|15
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|143
|Running
|33
|18
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|139
|Overheating
|34
|33
|91
|Colby Howard
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|139
|Running
|35
|16
|44
|Kris Wright
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|106
|Accident
|36
|9
|19
|Derek Kraus
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|88
|Accident
|DNQ
|20
|Garrett Smithley*
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|43
|Armani Williams
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Toyota
* – Ineligible for points