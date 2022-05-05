William Byron gets 3-year contract extension with Hendrick

William Byron‘s break-out over the last two seasons have earned him a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. The deal keeps him in the #24 Chevrolet through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Now in his fifth season of Cup competition, Byron is enjoying a solid 2022 campaign with wins at Atlanta and Martinsville and sixth-place standing in the championship. Eleven races into 2022, he is one of just two drivers with multiple wins alongside Ross Chastain.

Byron also won in a Camping World Truck Series one-off at Martinsville the night before his Cup victory there.

“I’m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports,” said Byron. “Since I joined the organisation, they’ve supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success. Together we’ve built a #24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

A member of the Hendrick family since 2016, he won the Xfinity Series championship as a rookie a year later.

“William is a tremendous driver and a truly exceptional young man,” Hendrick stated. “As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable.”

With Thursday’s news, Hendrick Motorsports has its four drivers locked through at least 2023. Chase Elliott signed a five-year deal in February that keeps him involved until the end of 2027, while Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson are signed through 2023. All four drivers have won at least once in 2022, while Elliott is the current points leader.