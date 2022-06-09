24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Alpine Handed Power Boost for Le Mans

#36 Alpine Elf Team in the pit lane at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

After struggling during the first day of the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, the sole LMP1 Alpine Elf Team has been handed a power boost through the Hypercar Balance of Performance (BoP).

The French manufacturer had a very difficult first day of the event, never setting a time within two seconds of the other Hypercar runners. In qualifying, they were behind three of the six fastest LMP2 cars in the overall order. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest made the decision during the third practice session to make changes to their power output.

Alpine have received an 11MJ boost to their maximum energy per stint and up to 7kW of additional power relevant to the RPM of the car. Toyota Gazoo Racing and Glickenhaus Racing have received no changes.

Alike with the GTE BoPs, the ACO can continue to change these up until the race start, so if they feel more needs to be done to bring the competition closer together there could be additional changes.

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional, Alice is a freelance digital communications manager, video editor and graphic designer at OrbitSphere. She also runs and manages her own YouTube channel - Circuit The World - with videos on gaming, travel, motorsports and reviews.
