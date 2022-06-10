BoP Changes Favour Ferrari and Hurt Alpine ahead of 24 Hours of Le Mans

The new Balance of Performance (BoP) changes have been handed out ahead of the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans, favouring the struggling AF Corse Ferraris but seeing a reduction befall the #36 Alpine Elf Team Hypercar.

Ferrari, who have been struggling with pace since the start of the weekend, have been given back some power ahead of the race. The Am cars have been handed a 0.01 power boost relative to the RPM, whereas the Pro cars have been given 0.02. This means the Pros are down 0.04 from their Le Mans test BoP, the Ams down 0.06. No further reductions have been made, with all Ferraris retaining their reduced fuel per stint.

In Hypercars, the only car to see a BoP change is the Alpine. After being rewarded a power boost on Thursday, they’ve lost more than they gained, now with up to a 10kW deficit pending on the RPM. With the surprise 3m24s lap time from Nicolas Lapierre in Hyperpole, the team have been penalised for seeming to sandbag through the practice sessions.

How balanced the Hypercar, GTE Pros and GTE Ams are will remain to be seen come lights out tomorrow for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest remain able to change the BoP until lights out tomorrow, and although it’s not expected, there is still the possibility for more changes ahead of the race.