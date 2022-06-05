NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim leads Toyota top five in Toyota 200

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Toyota was more than thrilled with how Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway transpired. Living up to the Toyota 200 name, Toyota drivers occupied the top five positions led by Corey Heim, who secured his second career Truck win after taking the lead from fellow Tundra driver Christian Eckes in overtime.

The Toyotas of Eckes and Ben Rhodes won the first two stage. Chevrolet’s Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger, as well as Ford’s Zane Smith prevented the Japanese make from fully dominating as they led laps, but Hocevar would be involved in a horrific accident on the final lap that ended the race under caution: Hocevar had spun before being impacted at race speed by Tyler Hill.

Although Hocevar walked to the ambulance and gave a thumbs up, he was hospitalised for further examination.

“Following the incident on the last lap of today’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation of his right lower extremity,” reads a statement from employer Niece Motorsports later in the day“Additional medical updates will be forthcoming, with no further comment at this time.”

It was not all smooth sailing for Toyota, who lost points leader John Hunter Nemechek to a multi-driver wreck on lap 55, his first retirement of the year. The exit and second-to-last-place finish dropped Nemechek from first to fourth in the standings while Rhodes assumed the lead.

Despite the setback for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Heim held off Eckes and team-mate Chandler Smith to hold the lead when the Hocevar accident occurred, ending the race under caution. The win is Heim’s second after triumphing in Atlanta, and the first for KBM at Gateway since Christopher Bell in 2016.

“For the rest of this year, I’ve found myself in bad spots and really just not been able to finish races so today really helped my mindset of just finishing, being there in the end and just keeping my truck clean,” said Heim. “I felt like out of the whole entire top ten, everyone had damage except for me. It was great for a situation in the end, where we could win the race.”

“It was a great day. I just tried to stay out front and stay out of trouble for the most part. I’ve had my ups and downs this year where I’ve kind of been a little too aggressive and it came back to bite me. I was just trying to stay up front and keep my truck clean in the end and it all paid off. My Tundra TRD Pro was phenomenal. KBM did a great job and I’m proud to be a part of this Toyota 200.”

Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter rounded out the Toyota-only top five. Rhodes and Chase Purdy also notched top tens for the manufacturer.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1151Corey HeimKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota165Running
2598Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota165Running
3418Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota165Running
4352Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota165Running
51813Johnny SauterThorSport RacingToyota165Running
61625Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet165Running
73619Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet165Running
81599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota165Running
9238Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord165Running
101361Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota165Running
11197Rajah CaruthSpire MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
121188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota165Running
132016Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota165Running
142540Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
15261Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord165Running
16303Jordan AndersonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet165Running
172956Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota165Running
182445Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
193224Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet165Running
202202Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
213530Tate FoglemanOn Point MotorsportsToyota165Running
22239Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
23791Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet165Running
241242Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet164Accident
25275Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota164Accident
262822Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet164Accident
273333Mason MaggioReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet164Running
281023Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet163Running
292135Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet161Running
301415Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord156Accident
313412Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet151Electrical
32866Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota136Running
331744Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet93Accident
343146Brennan PooleG2G RacingToyota77Rear Gear
3564John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota57DVP
36917Taylor GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord45Accident
DNQ20Matt MillsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQJustin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota
DNQ43Blake LothanReaume Brothers RacingToyoya
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
Share
1633 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Joey Gase to make NASCAR dirt debut at Knoxville

By
1 Mins read
On Point Motorsports will open a second vehicle, the #31, for Joey Gase in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville in Gase’s home state of Iowa.
NASCAR Truck Series

Rajah Caruth joins Spire for Truck debut at Gateway

By
2 Mins read
ARCA Menards Series points leader Rajah Caruth will race in the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time at Gateway, driving for Spire Motorsports.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway to continue hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2023

By
1 Mins read
With grandstand tickets for the 2022 Cup Championship Race already sold out, NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway for the fourth season in 2023.