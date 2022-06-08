Derani Partners with Jisbar for Sao Paulo Children’s Hospital

Unique racing helmets are not uncommon at prestigious races, but Luis Felipe ‘Pipo’ Derani‘s 24 Hours of Le Mans helmet has a special twist. The one-off design, created by renowned French Artist Jean-Baptiste Launay – better known as Jisbar – will be auctioned off after it is race with this weekend with all proceeds going to the GRAACC Hospital in Sao Paulo.

The reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion came up with the project as a way to help the 30-year-old hospital continue to treat children and adolescents from 0-18 with the most advanced scientific treatments and a way to honour his late father who passed away in 2018. The GRAACC, which treats around 4,000 children every year, was where his father went to receive treatment for his cancer, giving Derani a special appreciation for the work and efforts the staff deliver day to day.

“I have always followed the work of GRAACC closely, and I have also visited the hospital,” said Derani. “Everything they have done over the last 30 years is sublime, helping so many children and adolescents in the fight against cancer. As many people know, my father passed away in 2018 with the disease and this is when I saw a possible future way to honour his memory.

“I met Jisbar a short time ago and became a big admirer of his art. When I presented him with the idea of holding the auction in Le Mans for the benefit of the GRAACC Hospital, he accepted right away.

“I hope that we can raise a large amount to help the GRAACC Hospital to continue this important and vital work, helping so much those who are in this battle against cancer.”

Credit: Pipo Derani

The design incorporates Jisbar’s pop art style, recreating well known cultural artworks and reworking them into his street art. Featuring the Mona Lisa alongside a butterfly, the 24 Hours of Le Mans logo and Brazilian flag, the design reflects both sides of the partnership as well as the great cause the helmet is being auctioned for. Encrypting words, numbers and codes as Jisbar always does, there is much more of a story to this helmet design than first meets the eye, making it a stunning piece of art.

“As a motorsport fan, I was really honoured when I learned that Pipo was one of my collectors and so I discovered his incredible career,” Jisbar commented. “When he told me about this project, I immediately agreed, especially because this initiative has such a noble cause.

“Collaborating with a champion and above all such a generous person is a very special opportunity in my career.”

Credit: Pipo Derani Credit: Pipo Derani

Bidding for the helmet has already begun and will conclude after this weekend’s race. If you are interested, you can find out all the information and how to bid following this link: https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/59074035-jisbar-pipo-x-jisbar-helmet-for-graac