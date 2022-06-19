NASCAR Truck Series

Gillilands celebrate Father’s Day with Knoxville win

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

With his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season currently in its bye week, Todd Gilliland decided to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by joining David Gilliland‘s team for a Camping World Truck Series one-off at Knoxville Raceway, and he gave Dad the perfect gift of a trip to Victory Lane.

Carson Hocevar, a weekly favourite who could never seem to find the luck to finish the deal and win his maiden race, saw his drought continue as he led the first sixty-five laps and won Stage #1 before his engine expired. Gililand assumed the lead which he held to claim the second stage.

Gilliland faced some resistance in Stage #3 from John Hunter Nemechek, but a late restart with ten laps remaining saw him hold off Nemechek to claim his third career Truck win. As a member of David Gilliland Racing, he now has four victories with one in the ARCA Menards Series and two in the now-ARCA Menards Series East.

Most of the race’s seven cautions were trucks stopping on the track or spinning save for two especially bizarre accidents. Jessica Friesen and Brett Moffitt channeled their inner Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater as the former hit the berm along the apron and flipped before landing on her wheels for a textbook heelflip, while the latter earned 200 points with a wallride after making contact with Tanner Gray on the frontstretch.

Buddy Kofoid was the highest finishing one-off dirt ringer in eleventh. His Kyle Busch Motorsports team-mate Nemechek won the first heat race while Gilliland’s DGR ally Hailie Deegan took the third. Gilliland’s victory came with momentum as he claimed the final heat.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1917Todd Gilliland*David Gilliland RacingFord150Running
264John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota150Running
31538Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord150Running
4766Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota150Running
5452Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota150Running
6119Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann racingChevrolet150Running
72188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota150Running
81123Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet150Running
91316Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota150Running
10399Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota150Running
11551Buddy KofoidKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota150Running
122098Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota150Running
131018Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota150Running
141225Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet150Running
1581Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord150Running
162291Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet150Running
17303Dylan WestbrookJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet150Running
183445Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
192856Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota150Running
202761Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota150Running
213624Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet149Running
221615Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord149Running
231840Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
242430Joey Gase*On Point MotorsportsToyota148Running
25329Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
261702Kaz GralaYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet148Running
273133Brayton LasterReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet147Running
282544Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet145Running
293512Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet142Running
303343Devon RouseReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet140Running
312920Thad MoffittYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet139Running
322322Brett Moffitt*AM RacingChevrolet124Accident
332646Bryson MitchellG2G RacngToyota110Throttle
341962Jessica FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota76Brakes
35242Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet66Engine
361441Tyler CarpenterNiece MotorsportsChevrolet65Driveshaft
DNQ6Norm BenningNorm Benning RacingChevrolet
DNQ53Braden MitchellSparks MotorsportsChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Heat #1

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
124John Hunter Nemechek15Running
2819Derek Kraus15Running
3138Zane Smith15Running
4616Tyler Ankrum15Running
5422Brett Moffitt15Running
6330Joey Gase15Running
7520Thad Moffitt15Running
8743Devon Rouse15Running
91033Brayton Laster15Running
1096Norm Benning14Running

Heat #2

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1542Carson Hocevar15Running
2118Chandler Smith15Running
3423Grant Enfinger15Running
4262Jessica Friesen15Running
5640Dean Thompson15Running
6788Matt Crafton15Running
7998Christian Eckes15Running
81046Bryson Mitchell15Running
9853Braden Mitchell15Running
10324Jack Wood15Running

Heat #3

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
121Hailie Deegan15Running
2551Buddy Kofoid15Running
3799Ben Rhodes15Running
4641Tyler Carpenter15Running
5825Matt DiBenedetto15Running
6144Kris Wright15Running
7461Chase Purdy15Running
893Dylan Westbrook15Running
9312Spencer Boyd15Running

Heat #4

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1117Todd Gilliland15Running
2466Ty Majeski15Running
3752Stewart Friesen15Running
4215Tanner Gray15Running
5391Colby Howard15Running
6802Kaz Grala15Running
7656Timmy Hill15Running
859Blaine Perkins15Running
9945Lawless Alan15Running

Points earned

Heat winner receives ten points, second gets nine, and so on. Each position gained from a driver’s starting spot rewards one point.

StartNumberDriverTotal Points
119Derek Kraus15
242Carson Hocevar14
399Ben Rhodes12
452Stewart Friesen12
551Buddy Kofoid12
64John Hunter Nemechek11
766Ty Majeski11
81Hailie Deegan11
917Todd Gilliland10
1018Chandler Smith9
1123Grant Enfinger9
1225Matt DiBenedetto9
1316Tyler Ankrum9
1441Tyler Carpenter9
1538Zane Smith8
1615Tanner Gray7
1702Kaz Grala7
1840Dean Thompson7
1962Jessica Friesen7
2098Christian Eckes6
2188Matt Crafton6
2291Colby Howard6
2322Brett Moffitt6
2430Joey Gase5
2544Kris Wright5
2646Bryson Mitchell5
2761Chase Purdy4
2856Timmy Hill4
2920Thad Moffitt4
303Dylan Westbrook4
3133Brayton Laster4
329Blaine Perkins3
3343Devon Rouse3
3445Lawless Alan2
3512Spencer Boyd2
3624Jack Wood1
DNQ53Braden Mitchell2
DNQ6Norm Benning1
Share
1666 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

G2G Racing embroiled in Sonoma fiasco with Travis McCullough

By
4 Mins read
Travis McCullough’s NASCAR Truck début ended before it began when his G2G Racing truck arrived at Sonoma unprepared while his drug test results were delayed, adding another chapter to a rocky inaugural season for the team.
NASCAR Truck Series

Thad Moffitt joins Young's for Knoxville Trucks

By
2 Mins read
Thad Moffitt, who ran the first three races of the 2022 NASCAR Truck season for Reaume/GMS, has joined Young’s Motorsports for his fourth start, this time coming on the dirt of Knoxville.
NASCAR Truck Series

Brothers Braden, Bryson Mitchell hope to make NASCAR debuts at Knoxville

By
1 Mins read
Brothers Braden and Bryson Mitchell are aiming to make their maiden NASCAR starts at Knoxville for Sparks Motorsports and G2G Racing, respectively.