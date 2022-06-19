Gillilands celebrate Father’s Day with Knoxville win

With his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season currently in its bye week, Todd Gilliland decided to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by joining David Gilliland‘s team for a Camping World Truck Series one-off at Knoxville Raceway, and he gave Dad the perfect gift of a trip to Victory Lane.

Carson Hocevar, a weekly favourite who could never seem to find the luck to finish the deal and win his maiden race, saw his drought continue as he led the first sixty-five laps and won Stage #1 before his engine expired. Gililand assumed the lead which he held to claim the second stage.

Gilliland faced some resistance in Stage #3 from John Hunter Nemechek, but a late restart with ten laps remaining saw him hold off Nemechek to claim his third career Truck win. As a member of David Gilliland Racing, he now has four victories with one in the ARCA Menards Series and two in the now-ARCA Menards Series East.

Most of the race’s seven cautions were trucks stopping on the track or spinning save for two especially bizarre accidents. Jessica Friesen and Brett Moffitt channeled their inner Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater as the former hit the berm along the apron and flipped before landing on her wheels for a textbook heelflip, while the latter earned 200 points with a wallride after making contact with Tanner Gray on the frontstretch.

Buddy Kofoid was the highest finishing one-off dirt ringer in eleventh. His Kyle Busch Motorsports team-mate Nemechek won the first heat race while Gilliland’s DGR ally Hailie Deegan took the third. Gilliland’s victory came with momentum as he claimed the final heat.

Race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 9 17 Todd Gilliland* David Gilliland Racing Ford 150 Running 2 6 4 John Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 150 Running 3 15 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 150 Running 4 7 66 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Toyota 150 Running 5 4 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 150 Running 6 1 19 Derek Kraus McAnally-Hilgemann racing Chevrolet 150 Running 7 21 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota 150 Running 8 11 23 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 9 13 16 Tyler Ankrum Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota 150 Running 10 3 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota 150 Running 11 5 51 Buddy Kofoid Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 150 Running 12 20 98 Christian Eckes ThorSport Racing Toyota 150 Running 13 10 18 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 150 Running 14 12 25 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley WAR Chevrolet 150 Running 15 8 1 Hailie Deegan David Gilliland Racing Ford 150 Running 16 22 91 Colby Howard McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 17 30 3 Dylan Westbrook Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 18 34 45 Lawless Alan Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 150 Running 19 28 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota 150 Running 20 27 61 Chase Purdy Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota 150 Running 21 36 24 Jack Wood GMS Racing Chevrolet 149 Running 22 16 15 Tanner Gray David Gilliland Racing Ford 149 Running 23 18 40 Dean Thompson Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 148 Running 24 24 30 Joey Gase* On Point Motorsports Toyota 148 Running 25 32 9 Blaine Perkins CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 148 Running 26 17 02 Kaz Grala Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 148 Running 27 31 33 Brayton Laster Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet 147 Running 28 25 44 Kris Wright Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 145 Running 29 35 12 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 142 Running 30 33 43 Devon Rouse Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet 140 Running 31 29 20 Thad Moffitt Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 139 Running 32 23 22 Brett Moffitt* AM Racing Chevrolet 124 Accident 33 26 46 Bryson Mitchell G2G Racng Toyota 110 Throttle 34 19 62 Jessica Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 76 Brakes 35 2 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 66 Engine 36 14 41 Tyler Carpenter Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 65 Driveshaft DNQ 6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet DNQ 53 Braden Mitchell Sparks Motorsports Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Heat #1

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 2 4 John Hunter Nemechek 15 Running 2 8 19 Derek Kraus 15 Running 3 1 38 Zane Smith 15 Running 4 6 16 Tyler Ankrum 15 Running 5 4 22 Brett Moffitt 15 Running 6 3 30 Joey Gase 15 Running 7 5 20 Thad Moffitt 15 Running 8 7 43 Devon Rouse 15 Running 9 10 33 Brayton Laster 15 Running 10 9 6 Norm Benning 14 Running

Heat #2

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 5 42 Carson Hocevar 15 Running 2 1 18 Chandler Smith 15 Running 3 4 23 Grant Enfinger 15 Running 4 2 62 Jessica Friesen 15 Running 5 6 40 Dean Thompson 15 Running 6 7 88 Matt Crafton 15 Running 7 9 98 Christian Eckes 15 Running 8 10 46 Bryson Mitchell 15 Running 9 8 53 Braden Mitchell 15 Running 10 3 24 Jack Wood 15 Running

Heat #3

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 2 1 Hailie Deegan 15 Running 2 5 51 Buddy Kofoid 15 Running 3 7 99 Ben Rhodes 15 Running 4 6 41 Tyler Carpenter 15 Running 5 8 25 Matt DiBenedetto 15 Running 6 1 44 Kris Wright 15 Running 7 4 61 Chase Purdy 15 Running 8 9 3 Dylan Westbrook 15 Running 9 3 12 Spencer Boyd 15 Running

Heat #4

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 1 17 Todd Gilliland 15 Running 2 4 66 Ty Majeski 15 Running 3 7 52 Stewart Friesen 15 Running 4 2 15 Tanner Gray 15 Running 5 3 91 Colby Howard 15 Running 6 8 02 Kaz Grala 15 Running 7 6 56 Timmy Hill 15 Running 8 5 9 Blaine Perkins 15 Running 9 9 45 Lawless Alan 15 Running

Points earned

Heat winner receives ten points, second gets nine, and so on. Each position gained from a driver’s starting spot rewards one point.