Gillilands celebrate Father’s Day with Knoxville win

With his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season currently in its bye week, Todd Gilliland decided to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by joining David Gilliland‘s team for a Camping World Truck Series one-off at Knoxville Raceway, and he gave Dad the perfect gift of a trip to Victory Lane.
Carson Hocevar, a weekly favourite who could never seem to find the luck to finish the deal and win his maiden race, saw his drought continue as he led the first sixty-five laps and won Stage #1 before his engine expired. Gililand assumed the lead which he held to claim the second stage.
Gilliland faced some resistance in Stage #3 from John Hunter Nemechek, but a late restart with ten laps remaining saw him hold off Nemechek to claim his third career Truck win. As a member of David Gilliland Racing, he now has four victories with one in the ARCA Menards Series and two in the now-ARCA Menards Series East.
Most of the race’s seven cautions were trucks stopping on the track or spinning save for two especially bizarre accidents. Jessica Friesen and Brett Moffitt channeled their inner Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater as the former hit the berm along the apron and flipped before landing on her wheels for a textbook heelflip, while the latter earned 200 points with a wallride after making contact with Tanner Gray on the frontstretch.
Buddy Kofoid was the highest finishing one-off dirt ringer in eleventh. His Kyle Busch Motorsports team-mate Nemechek won the first heat race while Gilliland’s DGR ally Hailie Deegan took the third. Gilliland’s victory came with momentum as he claimed the final heat.
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|9
|17
|Todd Gilliland*
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|150
|Running
|2
|6
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|3
|15
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|150
|Running
|4
|7
|66
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|5
|4
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|6
|1
|19
|Derek Kraus
|McAnally-Hilgemann racing
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|7
|21
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|8
|11
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|9
|13
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|10
|3
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|11
|5
|51
|Buddy Kofoid
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|12
|20
|98
|Christian Eckes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|13
|10
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|14
|12
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|15
|8
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|150
|Running
|16
|22
|91
|Colby Howard
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|17
|30
|3
|Dylan Westbrook
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|18
|34
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|150
|Running
|19
|28
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|20
|27
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|150
|Running
|21
|36
|24
|Jack Wood
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|149
|Running
|22
|16
|15
|Tanner Gray
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|149
|Running
|23
|18
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|148
|Running
|24
|24
|30
|Joey Gase*
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|148
|Running
|25
|32
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|148
|Running
|26
|17
|02
|Kaz Grala
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|148
|Running
|27
|31
|33
|Brayton Laster
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Chevrolet
|147
|Running
|28
|25
|44
|Kris Wright
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|145
|Running
|29
|35
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|142
|Running
|30
|33
|43
|Devon Rouse
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Chevrolet
|140
|Running
|31
|29
|20
|Thad Moffitt
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|139
|Running
|32
|23
|22
|Brett Moffitt*
|AM Racing
|Chevrolet
|124
|Accident
|33
|26
|46
|Bryson Mitchell
|G2G Racng
|Toyota
|110
|Throttle
|34
|19
|62
|Jessica Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|76
|Brakes
|35
|2
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|66
|Engine
|36
|14
|41
|Tyler Carpenter
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|65
|Driveshaft
|DNQ
|6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|53
|Braden Mitchell
|Sparks Motorsports
|Chevrolet
* – Ineligible for points
Heat #1
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|15
|Running
|2
|8
|19
|Derek Kraus
|15
|Running
|3
|1
|38
|Zane Smith
|15
|Running
|4
|6
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|15
|Running
|5
|4
|22
|Brett Moffitt
|15
|Running
|6
|3
|30
|Joey Gase
|15
|Running
|7
|5
|20
|Thad Moffitt
|15
|Running
|8
|7
|43
|Devon Rouse
|15
|Running
|9
|10
|33
|Brayton Laster
|15
|Running
|10
|9
|6
|Norm Benning
|14
|Running
Heat #2
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|5
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|15
|Running
|2
|1
|18
|Chandler Smith
|15
|Running
|3
|4
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|15
|Running
|4
|2
|62
|Jessica Friesen
|15
|Running
|5
|6
|40
|Dean Thompson
|15
|Running
|6
|7
|88
|Matt Crafton
|15
|Running
|7
|9
|98
|Christian Eckes
|15
|Running
|8
|10
|46
|Bryson Mitchell
|15
|Running
|9
|8
|53
|Braden Mitchell
|15
|Running
|10
|3
|24
|Jack Wood
|15
|Running
Heat #3
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|15
|Running
|2
|5
|51
|Buddy Kofoid
|15
|Running
|3
|7
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|15
|Running
|4
|6
|41
|Tyler Carpenter
|15
|Running
|5
|8
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|15
|Running
|6
|1
|44
|Kris Wright
|15
|Running
|7
|4
|61
|Chase Purdy
|15
|Running
|8
|9
|3
|Dylan Westbrook
|15
|Running
|9
|3
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|15
|Running
Heat #4
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|1
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|15
|Running
|2
|4
|66
|Ty Majeski
|15
|Running
|3
|7
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|15
|Running
|4
|2
|15
|Tanner Gray
|15
|Running
|5
|3
|91
|Colby Howard
|15
|Running
|6
|8
|02
|Kaz Grala
|15
|Running
|7
|6
|56
|Timmy Hill
|15
|Running
|8
|5
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|15
|Running
|9
|9
|45
|Lawless Alan
|15
|Running
Points earned
Heat winner receives ten points, second gets nine, and so on. Each position gained from a driver’s starting spot rewards one point.
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Total Points
|1
|19
|Derek Kraus
|15
|2
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|14
|3
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|12
|4
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|12
|5
|51
|Buddy Kofoid
|12
|6
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|11
|7
|66
|Ty Majeski
|11
|8
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|11
|9
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|10
|10
|18
|Chandler Smith
|9
|11
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|9
|12
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|9
|13
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|9
|14
|41
|Tyler Carpenter
|9
|15
|38
|Zane Smith
|8
|16
|15
|Tanner Gray
|7
|17
|02
|Kaz Grala
|7
|18
|40
|Dean Thompson
|7
|19
|62
|Jessica Friesen
|7
|20
|98
|Christian Eckes
|6
|21
|88
|Matt Crafton
|6
|22
|91
|Colby Howard
|6
|23
|22
|Brett Moffitt
|6
|24
|30
|Joey Gase
|5
|25
|44
|Kris Wright
|5
|26
|46
|Bryson Mitchell
|5
|27
|61
|Chase Purdy
|4
|28
|56
|Timmy Hill
|4
|29
|20
|Thad Moffitt
|4
|30
|3
|Dylan Westbrook
|4
|31
|33
|Brayton Laster
|4
|32
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|3
|33
|43
|Devon Rouse
|3
|34
|45
|Lawless Alan
|2
|35
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|2
|36
|24
|Jack Wood
|1
|DNQ
|53
|Braden Mitchell
|2
|DNQ
|6
|Norm Benning
|1