Helio Castroneves kicks off 2022 SRX with Five Flags win

Hélio Castroneves battling Tony Kanaan is a headline that NTT IndyCar Series fans are accustomed to, except Saturday night’s race was not in open-wheel cars. In fact, even the track they were racing on is more known for its stock cars than anything else.

Castroneves and Kanaan fought for the win for much of the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience season opener at Five Flags Speedway, and the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Castroneves trumped the once victor for his first win in the series. He got the ball rolling in Heat #2 by leading every lap.

A late restart saw Heat #1 winner Bubba Pollard, a short track star representing the Pensacola oval as its local champion, quickly climb through the order to take second. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman joined Pollard and Castroneves on the podium. The third-place finish makes Newman the points leader going into next Saturday’s South Boston Speedway round ahead of seven other full-time drivers.

While a perennial fan favourite who scaled the catchfence as he always did for his IndyCar triumphs, Castroneves was not originally entered in the race. Nevertheless, he flew to Florida with the hope that a spare car would be available and his speculation proved accurate as the series carries at least three backup vehicles. The one-off start came with a caveat from SRX CEO Don Hawk, who offered him a chance to début in the Cup Series—particularly at nearby Daytona International Speedway—if he won. Needless to say, the ball is now in Hawk’s court (PROJECT91, anyone?). Incidentally, Kanaan is also in talks about dabbling in the stock car series.

Castroneves contested the full 2021 SRX schedule and finished fifth in points with a podium. He currently races full-time in IndyCar and has also won an IMSA title.

Race results

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 5 06 Hélio Castroneves 75 Running 2 1 26 Bubba Pollard 75 Running 3 3 39 Ryan Newman 75 Running 4 2 6 Tony Kanaan 75 Running 5 8 18 Bobby Labonte 75 Running 6 12 69 Greg Biffle 75 Running 7 10 98 Marco Andretti 75 Running 8 11 1 Ryan Hunter-Reay 75 Running 9 7 9 Bill Elliott 75 Running 10 4 14 Tony Stewart 75 Running 11 13 5 Ernie Francis Jr. 75 Running 12 9 3 Paul Tracy 75 Running 13 6 15 Michael Waltrip 75 Running

Heat #1

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 1 26 Bubba Pollard 33 Running 2 3 6 Tony Kanaan 33 Running 3 8 14 Tony Stewart 33 Running 4 2 3 Paul Tracy 33 Running 5 6 98 Marco Andretti 33 Running 6 4 1 Ryan Hunter-Reay 33 Running 7 5 39 Ryan Newman 33 Running 8 11 18 Bobby Labonte 33 Running 9 7 9 Bill Elliott 33 Running 10 9 69 Greg Biffle 33 Running 11 12 15 Michael Waltrip 33 Running 12 13 06 Hélio Castroneves 33 Running 13 10 5 Ernie Francis Jr. 32 Running

Heat #2