NASCAR

SRX tabs Don Hawk for CEO

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

The Superstar Racing Experience, a short track spec racing series founded by NASCAR legends Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, proved to be a hit during the inaugural season in 2021. However, it was perhaps too successful right out of the gate for the two to properly oversee on their own. While certainly a good problem to have, the duo has found a solution: on Thursday, SRX announced former Speedway Motorsports (SMI) Chief Racing Development Officer Don Hawk has been hired as CEO.

Hawk worked at SMI, owner of eleven tracks including nine on the 2022 NASCAR schedule, from 2007 to 2021, which included serving as Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Racing Development Officer. He departed the company at the end of 2021 to focus on Hawk Sports Management LLC, a talent agency he founded in 2000. Prior to SMI, Hawk was also the Director of Regional Racing Development for NASCAR.

His first major position in racing was as the manager of Alan Kulwicki Racing in 1992, whose eponymous owner went on to win the Cup championship. A year later, he moved to Dale Earnhardt, Inc. as president.

According to a report from the Associated Press, SRX stated the CEO’s role is to supervise “all series strategy, operations, and business development, including media, sales and marketing, personnel, track relationships, local events, competition, driver and crew chief relations, rules, safety, and international expansion.”

“I love racing and I love business, that’s all I’ve ever done my entire life. Car business and race car business before and after college,” Hawk told the AP. “I can’t retire. I enjoy this too much.”

The inaugural season saw six races, two on dirt tracks, with Stewart winning the championship. Stewart swept the dirt races at Knoxville and Eldora, while other race winners included Doug Coby, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, and Chase Elliott.

Share
1339 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR

Dover International Speedway renamed Dover Motor Speedway as part of SMI acquisition

By
1 Mins read
Upon being purchased by Speedway Motorsports, Dover International Speedway has become Dover Motor Speedway. It is the third different name for the mile-long track in its history.
NASCAR

Mars ending NASCAR sponsorship after 2022

By
2 Mins read
Mars, Incorporated, longtime sponsor of Kyle Busch through brands like M&M’s, will leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season.
NASCAR

Bristol, Nashville Mayor reach agreement on Fairgrounds revitalisation

By
2 Mins read
Speedway Motorsports, via Bristol Motor Speedway, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have reached an agreement to restore Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for NASCAR competition with a 30-year operation by BMS. Further traction is dependent on the Fair Board’s approval.