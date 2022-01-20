SRX tabs Don Hawk for CEO

The Superstar Racing Experience, a short track spec racing series founded by NASCAR legends Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, proved to be a hit during the inaugural season in 2021. However, it was perhaps too successful right out of the gate for the two to properly oversee on their own. While certainly a good problem to have, the duo has found a solution: on Thursday, SRX announced former Speedway Motorsports (SMI) Chief Racing Development Officer Don Hawk has been hired as CEO.

Hawk worked at SMI, owner of eleven tracks including nine on the 2022 NASCAR schedule, from 2007 to 2021, which included serving as Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Racing Development Officer. He departed the company at the end of 2021 to focus on Hawk Sports Management LLC, a talent agency he founded in 2000. Prior to SMI, Hawk was also the Director of Regional Racing Development for NASCAR.

His first major position in racing was as the manager of Alan Kulwicki Racing in 1992, whose eponymous owner went on to win the Cup championship. A year later, he moved to Dale Earnhardt, Inc. as president.

According to a report from the Associated Press, SRX stated the CEO’s role is to supervise “all series strategy, operations, and business development, including media, sales and marketing, personnel, track relationships, local events, competition, driver and crew chief relations, rules, safety, and international expansion.”

“I love racing and I love business, that’s all I’ve ever done my entire life. Car business and race car business before and after college,” Hawk told the AP. “I can’t retire. I enjoy this too much.”

The inaugural season saw six races, two on dirt tracks, with Stewart winning the championship. Stewart swept the dirt races at Knoxville and Eldora, while other race winners included Doug Coby, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, and Chase Elliott.