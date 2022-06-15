JAR taps Dylan Westbrook for Knoxville Trucks

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will add a little Canadian flavour to its driver lineup as Dylan Westbrook is in the #3 Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway. Westbrook, a sprint car racer who has competed on both sides of the U.S./Canadian border, is running his first NASCAR race.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to race sprint cars all over the United States and Canada, and to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series début at the track most famous for Sprint Car racing really brings everything full-circle,” commented Westbrook.

The 23-year-old has won sixty-four times in dirt championships like the American Sprint Car Series, where he is currently second in points with a victory at Lake Ozark Speedway. In his native Canada, he won the Ohsweken Speedway track championship in 2015, 2016, and 2019. Westbrook is no stranger to success at Knoxville either, winning the Brownells Big Guns Bash‘s 360 class in 2021.

He has also competed in series like the All Star Circuit of Champions and United Sprint Car Series, as well as events such as the Knoxville Nationals and legendary Chili Bowl Nationals midget race. In the latter, he reached the A-Main twice in 2016 and 2017.

“This year racing for Hill’s Racing we have been trying to run as many weekly races at Knoxville at possible when there is not a Lucas Oil ASCS Tour event trying to log some extra laps and learn as much as we can in preparation for the famed 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals in August,” Westbrook added. “I am hoping some of the things I have learned over the years at Knoxville will allow me to have an edge over the NCWTS regulars and earn a respectable finish.”

JAR competes full-time in the Xfinity Series but has maintained its Truck programme for its namesake owner. After missing the season opener, Anderson has run four races in the #3 with top-twenty finishes in all but one and a best run of fourteenth at Texas and Gateway. Parker Price-Miller drove the truck at the 2021 Knoxville event to a twenty-ninth.

“Dylan has proven he is a very talented driver behind the wheel of a sprint car, with the amount of competition at some of these national 360 races it is an impressive feat in its own right to park it in victory lane,” commented Anderson. “The ability for drivers of a dirt racing background to quickly adapt to the ever-changing track conditions Knoxville Raceway will offer over the course of the race will speed up the learning curve for Dylan when he straps behind the wheel of the truck for the first time. His experience and knowledge at the Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team.”