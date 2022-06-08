Le Mans Balance of Performance Changes Focused on Ferrari

The first changes to Balance of Performance (BoP) for the GTE cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans have seen a reduction across the board for Ferrari, with Porsche picking up a rear wing adjustment whilst Corvette and Aston Martin see no changes.

GTE winners of the 2021 rendition of the race have been given a three litre reduction to their maximum fuel and a reduction of engine power of 0.07 RPM (0.06 RPM for Am runners) as well as a minimum rear wing angle from the floor moving from 5.3 to -5.3. Porsche runners also picked up a rear wing angle alteration, going from 2.0 to -1.8. The new BoP, which was released ahead of the start of the first session of the weekend, came into effect immediately, so lap times and pace set in the three-hour practice session will reflect these changes.

It isn’t uncommon for the BoP to be changed again ahead of the race start, as teams will come forward with data and lap times from the four practice sessions and qualifying to appeal to the ACO. The BoP set for Le Mans is not calculated in conjunction with the FIA World Endurance Championship BoPs and has its own system. This means that data collected from the opening two rounds of the year will not have factored into this BoP change.