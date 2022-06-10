Le Mans Centennial to Run 10/11 June

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest have announced that the 100th anniversary of the first 24 Hours of Le Mans race next year will take place on the 10/11 June.

For the last few years the Le Mans weekend has always had a clash with a Formula One race, usually the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as it has this weekend. The ACO were keen to work with F1 to try to keep the Le Mans weekend clear of any clashes next year, hence the decision to hold it on the 10/11 June.

As Formula One has not released its 2023 calendar yet, this remains to be seen, but it is the hope that these wishes from the ACO will be respected by Liberty Media.

Next year, Le Mans celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first race, even though it will only be the 91st time the race has occurred. With the return of Peugeot, Ferrari and Porsche to the top class of the event, it is likely to have a big show around it, making it understandable why the ACO would like to keep all the focus on the Circuit de la Sarthe next year.