Molly Taylor not running Island X Prix

Molly Taylor will not defend her Island X Prix win in the upcoming doubleheader, she confirmed via social media on Thursday. She ran the 2022 Extreme E Championship opener with JBXE on a one-race deal, which the team did not renew for the next rounds in Sardinia.

Despite winning the inaugural championship in 2021 with Rosberg X Racing, Taylor was replaced by Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky for 2022. She lingered in free agency before being picked up by JBXE days before the season-opening Desert X Prix for that race only. Taylor and Kevin Hansen finished ninth after a dramatic run by the latter in the Crazy Race ended with him being hospitalised for a vertebra fracture.

In the four months between races, JBXE remained quiet on its plans for Sardinia and whether it would the partnership with Taylor before she formally verified her absence.

“Some amazing memories from Sardinia last year and whilst there are mixed emotions to not be competing there next week, I have made the decision to temporarily step back to work on a number of future projects which I’m very excited and passionate about,” reads an Instagram post by Taylor. “I had a great time standing in for round one at the last minute with JBXE, who really went above and beyond to make it happen! I wish them a fantastic remainder of the season and will be cheering them on.

“As for what’s next, there’s a lot that I can’t share yet, but your continued support & faith means the world to me. The pathway isn’t always easy to navigate and sometimes you’ve just got to take a leap. So here we go…”

The team has yet to reveal who will partner Hansen, now recovered from his injury. Last-minute options include Klara Andersson, who became Extreme E’s Championship Driver after her slot at XITE Energy Racing was filled by Tamara Molinaro early Thursday.

The Island X Prix doubleheader is scheduled for 6/7 and 9/10 July.