NASCAR Trucks and monster trucks await Camden Murphy in Nashville

In the NASCAR world, “Double Duty” typically means running two races in the same weekend like the Cup Series and either the Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series. For Camden Murphy, his version of Double Duty involves driving trucks on back to back days, albeit going airbourne in one is to be expected while the other would be due to a freak accident.

On Monday, On Point Motorsports announced Murphy will drive the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in Friday’s Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway with sponsorship from Cup driver Kyle Busch‘s Rowdy Energy drink. The next day, he will compete in Monster Jam at the nearby Nissan Stadium in the Bakugan Draganoid truck. The two venues are located approximately forty miles apart.

“I am beyond excited for this incredibly unique doubleheader opportunity that has never happened before,” said Murphy. “NASCAR and Monster Jam on the same weekend? Wild!

“I will be practicing in Bakugan Dragonoid in the morning on Friday and then I head over to the speedway to practice, qualify, and race in my beautiful #30 Rowdy Energy Toyota all in the same day. I cannot thank Rowdy Energy, Kyle Busch, On Point Motorsports, Joe Nemechek, Daltile and all of my amazing partners enough for their support to make this weekend happen. 180 mph one day and 40 feet in the air the next!”

“Monster Jam Cam” has competed on the tour since 2017, winning Rookie of the Year in his maiden campaign and the Monster Jam World Finals‘ Double Down Showdown in 2018 as the driver of Pirate’s Curse. In 2019, his first year in Bakugan Dragonoid, he placed runner-up in the Freestyle and High Jump categories. After COVID-19 forced the Final to be called off for two years before resuming in May, he was eighth and fourteenth in the Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions, respectively. The 2023 Finals will take place in Nashville.

While he is making a name for himself in monster trucks, Murphy’s NASCAR experience dates further back. After competing in regional divisions, he débuted in the Truck Series in 2014 with SS-Green Light Racing. Although much of his Truck career has been spent in lower quality equipment, he has scored top-twenty finishes in his last three starts, including a thirteenth on the Daytona Road Course and nineteenth at Circuit of the Americas in 2021. The former, which came with Nemechek’s NEMCO Motorsports, is his best Truck finish to date in twenty-eight tries.

The 25-year-old also made seven Xfinity Series starts in 2016 and 2019. His most recent attempt saw his highest finish of twentieth at Darlington.

On Point Motorsports fields the #30 full-time. Tate Fogleman ran much of the season before stepping aside for Sonoma and Knoxville as Josh Bilicki (originally Colin Garrett until Bilicki took over at the last minute due to delays in Garrett’s drug test results) and Joey Gase took over. The #30 is currently twenty-seventh in owner points with Fogleman holding its strongest run of twelfth at Las Vegas in March.