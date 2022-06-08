Colin Garrett to make NASCAR national road course debut in Sonoma Trucks

Colin Garrett‘s racing career has mainly been on ovals and in stock cars, but he is proving himself as a more than capable road course driver in the SRO TC America Series. On Saturday, he will get a chance to see how well his touring car performance translates back to NASCAR as he enters the Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, driving the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for On Point Motorsports.

Although Garrett has never run a NASCAR national series road course race, he had three such tarts in the now-ARCA Menards Series East during his full-time campaigns in 2018 and 2019. Racing at New Jersey Motorsports Park and Watkins Glen International, the latter twice, he scored top tens at each track once with a best finish of eighth at New Jersey.

For 2022, he joined Rooster Hall Racing‘s BMW programme in TC America’s TCX class and stressed its importance to helping him develop his road racing repertoire. Appropriately, his series début came at Sonoma where he finished fifth and sixth in the weekend’s two races. Garrett won the series’ third race at NOLA Motorsports Park in April, and currently sits third in points after four races.

“I’m really excited to be back on the NASCAR circuit with On Point Motorsports at Sonoma Raceway,” said Garrett. “I’m hoping for a good clean race and hoping to finish well for the team and my sponsors. That would be a great day for us all. I recently raced at Sonoma in the TC America Series and did well so I am looking forward to doing that again on Saturday.”

Garrett made two Truck starts in 2019 and 2020 for Niece Motorsports, respectively finishing twenty-first and twenty-fourth at Las Vegas and Kansas. Since 2019, he also made sporadic starts in the Xfinity Series primarily for Sam Hunt Racing, scoring six top-twenty finishes in twelve starts with a best finish of fourteenth at Homestead 2020 and Martinsville 2021.

Tate Fogleman usually runs the #30, though according to a report by TobyChristie.com, he was never scheduled to race at Sonoma. He is currently twenty-third in the standings.